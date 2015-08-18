< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412948073" data-article-version="1.0">Planned Parenthood building large women's clinic in Alabama despite abortion law</h1> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 10:13AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 10:15AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412948073" style="display: none;">
<aside id='related-headlines412948073' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<span>Teen Vogue instructs minors how to get abortion</span>
</li>
<li>
<span>Town declares itself sanctuary city for the unborn</span>
</li>
<li>
<span>John Legend: Hollywood should consider Ga. boycott</span>
</li>
<li>
<span>AMC rethinks filming 'The Walking Dead' in Georgia</span>
</li>
<li>
<span>Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to 'shut</span>
</li>
</ul>
</aside>
</div> href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-border-town-declares-itself-sanctuary-city-for-the-unborn-here-we-will-no-longer-murder-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Town declares itself sanctuary city for the unborn</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/john-legend-on-georgia-abortion-law-boycott-money-talks-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>John Legend: Hollywood should consider Ga. boycott</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/amc-to-rethink-filming-the-walking-dead-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/amc%20newsroom_walking%20dead_061019_1560163486655.jpg_7369402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>AMC rethinks filming 'The Walking Dead' in Georgia</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/spike-lee-calls-for-hollywood-to-shut-it-down-in-georgia-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to 'shut</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Planned Parenthood is <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/planned-parenthood-building-large-womens-clinic-in-alabama-despite-abortion-law">building a women's clinic in Alabama</a>, despite its near-total ban on abortions and opposition from critics who plan to fight against its opening.</p><p>The proposed 10,000-square-foot facility is under construction in downtown Birmingham and is expected to be completed in November, right around the time the state's abortion law goes into effect. The law restricts abortions unless the mother's life is in danger. Lawmakers rejected exemptions for cases of rape and incest.</p><p>"We are a doctor that Birmingham has counted on for decades, and we are committed to continuing to provide that care," Barbara Ann Luttrell, a spokeswoman for the Atlanta-based Planned Parenthood Southeast, told The Associated Press.</p><p>Construction on the facility began in January. Luttrell said there was "absolutely no slowdown due to the legislative session" or the new law. The proposed clinic will offer abortions, birth control, cancer testing and screening for sexually transmitted diseases, she said.</p><p>She added that her hope is that courts will invalidate the abortion law by the time the facility opens. Groups that include Planned Parenthood are challenging the law in court.</p><p>Critics have vowed to oppose the clinic and will try to convince the Alabama Department of Public Health to deny it a license. They have also tried convincing construction firms to refuse work on the project.</p><p>"It was surprising when we found out that they were going to build this," said Rev. Terry Gensemer of Metro Birmingham Life Forum. "My question is after the bill passage, why are they continuing to be so aggressive when the possibility exists that they won't be able to be in business?"</p><p>The clinic would replace a current Planned Parenthood clinic in Birmingham. According to opponents, abortions have not been performed regularly at that location since 2017. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. and World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402481" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/alabama-woman-says-judge-ordered-her-to-allow-her-alleged-rapist-to-visit-their-sons-report" title="Alabama woman says judge ordered her to allow her alleged rapist to visit their sons: report" data-articleId="412948900" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/P%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20BILL%205P%20_00.00.50.20_1557958735480.png_7268389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/P%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20BILL%205P%20_00.00.50.20_1557958735480.png_7268389_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/P%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20BILL%205P%20_00.00.50.20_1557958735480.png_7268389_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/P%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20BILL%205P%20_00.00.50.20_1557958735480.png_7268389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/P%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20BILL%205P%20_00.00.50.20_1557958735480.png_7268389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alabama woman says judge ordered her to allow her alleged rapist to visit their sons: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 10:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 10:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Alabama woman claims the same man who raped and impregnated her multiple times as a child has won visitation rights to see their children, forcing her to face her alleged rapist or risk being put behind bars.</p><p>The woman, named Jessica, says she felt she "didn't have any options" when her uncle started to climb into her bed at night when she was around 12 or 13 years old. He allegedly impregnated her four times during her teenage years but was never convicted despite DNA evidence, she says. Now, she claims a judge told her she would spend 48 hours in a county jail every time she denied her alleged rapist visitation time with her sons.</p><p>When Jessica was 14, she miscarried. At 16, she gave birth to her alleged rapist's son. At 18, she gave birth to a third child who later died. And at 19, she said she was impregnated a fourth time by her uncle and gave birth to another son.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/notre-dame-celebrates-1st-mass-since-devastating-april-fire" title="Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire" data-articleId="412896934" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 16: Notre-Dame Cathedral is illuminated at twilight following a major fire yesterday on April 16, 2019 in Paris, France.&nbsp;(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 07:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PARIS (AP) - The archbishop wore a hard-hat helmet, burnt wood debris was still visible and only about 30 people were let inside, but Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday held its first Mass since the devastating April 15th fire that ravaged its roof and toppled its masterpiece spire.</p><p>Exactly two months after the blaze engulfed the landmark Gothic building in the French capital, the service was celebrated by Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit in a chapel behind the choir, a place confirmed by construction experts as safe.</p><p>French Culture Minister Franck Riester said this week the cathedral remains in a "fragile" state, especially its vaulted ceiling, which is still at risk of collapsing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/president-trump-tweets-support-for-amendment-that-bans-burning-the-american-flag" title="President Trump tweets support for amendment that bans burning the American flag" data-articleId="412872152" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY%20trump2_1554901513843.png_7087936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY%20trump2_1554901513843.png_7087936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY%20trump2_1554901513843.png_7087936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY%20trump2_1554901513843.png_7087936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY%20trump2_1554901513843.png_7087936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump tweets support for amendment that bans burning the American flag</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 03:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 09:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump is calling a proposed constitutional amendment to ban flag burning a "no brainer!"</p><p>The president tweeted his support of the amendment on Saturday morning.</p><p>RELATED: 'Baby Trump' balloon could make Orlando appearance during president's rally on Tuesday</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/bernie-sanders-pushes-for-drastic-change-to-us-economy-we-need-a-political-revolution-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_061619_1560706794813.png_7403390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_061619_1560706794813.png_7403390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_061619_1560706794813.png_7403390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_061619_1560706794813.png_7403390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_061619_1560706794813.png_7403390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sarah&#x20;Silbiger&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bernie Sanders pushes for drastic change to US economy: 'We need a political revolution'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-campaign-doing-great-in-the-polls-despite-presidential-harassment-president-tweets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump campaign doing great in the polls despite presidential harassment, President tweets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/633-divers-at-florida-beach-break-world-record-for-largest-underwater-cleanup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/JACK%20FISHMAN%20jackfish44%20instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png_7403454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/JACK%20FISHMAN%20jackfish44%20instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png_7403454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/JACK%20FISHMAN%20jackfish44%20instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png_7403454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/JACK%20FISHMAN%20jackfish44%20instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png_7403454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/JACK%20FISHMAN%20jackfish44%20instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png_7403454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Jack&#x20;Fishman&#x20;and&#x20;&#x40;jackfish44&#x2f;&#x20;Instagram" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>633 divers at Florida beach break world record for largest underwater cleanup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/4-years-in-president-trump-fondly-recalls-trump-tower-campaign-launch" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 years in, President Trump fondly recalls Trump Tower campaign launch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ragu-pasta-sauce-sold-at-publix-recalled-over-potential-presence-of-plastic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu_1560698105983_7403349_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu_1560698105983_7403349_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu_1560698105983_7403349_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu_1560698105983_7403349_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu_1560698105983_7403349_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ragu pasta sauce sold at Publix recalled over potential presence of plastic</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 