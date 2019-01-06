Petition for Stevie Nicks to work shift at McDonald's in Fleetwood receives thousands of signatures

- Would you like fries with that Fleetwood (Big) Mac?

Thousands of people have signed a petition to get Stevie Nicks to work a shift at a McDonald’s in Fleetwood, a town in England.

The event, started by the Facebook account “Be Reet” and scheduled for Sept. 28, had over 3,100 people saying they were going and over 18,000 people who expressed they were interested as of Friday afternoon.

“Stevie Nicks is my hero!!!! Serve me fries serve me sweet little fries!” one person wrote about the idea.

