Pennsylvania high school's ‘Bible ban' is unconstitutional, students say

- A group of Christian students at a Pennsylvania high school said they are fighting for their right to free speech after being told they cannot hand out Bibles to their friends during lunchtime.

In November, the Bible club at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School was denied a request to pass out Bibles at school. The club said the school has until Monday to rescind the ban.

"We're hoping not to sue," said Jeremy Samek, senior counsel for the Independence Law Center, which is representing the students.

Samek said the school's ban is unconstitutional.

