Officer pushes man to his destination after his wheelchair breaks

- The Memphis Police Department said that three of their officers went above the call of duty for a man whose wheelchair broke.

Through a Facebook post, the department said that on January 3rd, three officers were dispatched to assist a citizen that fell out of a wheelchair. Once on scene, they found the citizen laying on the sidewalk. They say a wheel broke off of his electric wheelchair.

So, the officers reportedly went on to put the citizen back in his wheelchair. They then spent fifteen minutes with tools trying to reattach the broken wheel, but it could not be repaired.

The post says that the officers then tried to give the citizen a ride, but he was unable to fit inside the squad car. So, one of the officers reportedly decided to push the citizen a quarter of a mile in the wheelchair, while balancing it on its rear wheels to keep the wheelchair from tipping over. The other two officers assisted with traffic control as the citizen was taken to his destination.

See the full Facebook post below.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.