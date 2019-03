Photo Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol Photo Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol

- A Nebraska state trooper was in for quite a surprise when he came across a car made entirely of snow.

In a video posted to Twitter by the state patrol on Saturday, Sgt. Mick Downing was heard coming across the discovery, which he apparently likened to a Ford Mustang.

Sgt. Downing came across an awesome find yesterday in Chadron.



Now this is artwork! #SnowPony pic.twitter.com/KXtjBsmdj5 — NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 10, 2019





"What in the heck?" the trooper is heard saying.

"Some people make snowmen," Downing continued. "Not the people in the northwest corner of the panhandle — they make snow cars, snow Mustangs."

