Motions hearing for Golden State Killer case

- The man accused of being the Golden State Killer was back in court Wednesday morning.

"His public defender, Diane Howard, said the motion asks the court to enjoin the district attorney from taking further DNA, major case prints or body photographs from DeAngelo," according to a report by the Sacramento Bee.

The judge will review the request, and the trial was continued until Thursday morning.

According to reports, the hearing may have something to do with search warrants.

The suspect, Joseph DeAngelo, faces murder charges in several California counties, and still has not entered a plea. At this point, it's unclear if he will attend the motions hearing.

Media from throughout the state and country were in Sacramento for the first court appearance of DeAngelo on Friday. He appeared in court in a wheelchair looking disheveled and wearing an orange, jail-issued jumpsuit.

DeAngelo eluded capture for 40 years until this week when he was located in a quiet Sacramento neighborhood in Citrus Heights. He was living in the well-kept home with his daughter and granddaughter.

DeAngelo is suspected of committing 13 homicides and at least 45 rapes across California.

We now know that DNA collected from one of the crime scenes was compared to online genetic profiles on sites people submit their DNA to in hopes of learning more about their family tree. Investigators turned to a free genealogy website called GEDmatch.com.

The open source site pools genetic profiles that people share publicly. The company confirmed its involvement, but noted that it was not approached by law enforcement. It also said users should understand their DNA could be used to identify relatives who have committed crimes or were victims of crimes.

In this case, someone's DNA closely matched the DNA of their suspect

Detectives built a family tree and narrowed it down until they zeroed in on the 72-year-old former police officer.

DeAngelo is being held without bail at the Sacramento County jail.