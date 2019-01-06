Minnesota couple prepares meals for hungry children after wedding

- A Minnesota couple decided to say “I do” and kick off their future together at a space where they could also give back to hungry children.

Newlyweds Adam Claude and Chara Juneau initially “laughed” off a friend’s suggestion to hold their nuptials at a non-profit organization in Coon Rapids called “Feed My Starving Children,” they told Fox 9.

But they later changed their minds, since the place is special to them and helped bring them together.

“We met as a result of planning an event here, or a packing session here,” Adam told the outlet. “We spend a lot of time packing – we had Valentine’s Day here packing meals.”

