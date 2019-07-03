The families in Kent, Ottawa, Allegan and Ionia counties will be notified about the gift sometime this week through a letter from RIP Medical Debt, the Free Press reported, adding that the recipient's identities are unknown, even to the church, because of medical privacy laws.
Tuttle told the newspaper that RIP Medical Debt chose recipients who will benefit the most, including those whose debt is disproportionate to their income or those who already live in poverty.
The church's executive pastor and CFO Doug Tuttle said that the gift was covered by Grand Rapids First's missions fund and therefore, fundraising was not needed.
California lawmakers proposed a bill last week that, if passed, would give noncitizens the chance to serve in state and local Democratic Party leadership positions.
While current state law limits the ability of noncitizens to participate in party politics, the new bill (SB288) would let them serve as state convention delegates and county committee leaders with the Democratic Party, allowing them to be involved in the party platform and other issues.
California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco who was one of the lawmakers behind SB288, did not return Fox News' request for comment but speaking to reporters last Friday said that the new bill was meant both as a way for noncitizens to have a say in the policies of the California Democratic Party -- and as a rebuke of the Trump administration's hardline immigration stance.
Firefighters in Kentucky are trying to extinguish a burning Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon.
Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler tells WKYT-TV that two barrel warehouses caught fire late Tuesday. Crews said one warehouse initially caught fire and the flames spread to a second warehouse.
The first warehouse fire is under control, but the other kept burning for hours.
A former New York City police detective who fought until his final days for the extension of the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund is being remembered Wednesday with a funeral service in Queens.
The funeral ceremony for Detective Luis Alvarez, 53, is being held at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, New York.
