e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story429319389" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429319389" data-article-version="1.0">Merriam-Webster adds 530 words to dictionary, including 'tallboy' and 'dad joke'</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/merriam-webster-adds-530-words-to-dictionary-including-tallboy-and-dad-joke-" addthis:title="Merriam-Webster adds 530 words to dictionary, including 'tallboy' and 'dad joke'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429319389.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429319389");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429319389-375240679"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo illustration by Hugh Pinney/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo illustration by Hugh Pinney/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429319389-375240679" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> "pickleball" on your "vacay" — you can, as all those terms have made it to the pages of the updated dictionary.</p><p>"Fabulosity!"</p><p>The dictionary's editors announced that they have added more than 530 words to its pages in September, as well as 4,000 definition, etymology and pronunciation revisions.</p><p>The new words range from "serious to the playful, from the technical to the informal," the website reads, as it has added words from pop culture, politics, sports, psychology and more.</p><p>Words that were added included the helpful "fatberg," which refers to a large mass of fat and solid waste that collects in a sewer system; "deep state," meaning an alleged secret network of especially nonselected government officials and sometimes private entities; "solopreneur," a portmanteau of solo entrepreneur; "caulrophobia," meaning an abnormal fear of clowns; and of course, the ever-important "dad joke," described as a wholesome (and typically corny) joke with an obvious punchline.</p><p>In addition to these new words, the inclusive set (which has been given a new definition relating to the accommodation of people who have been historically excluded) has expanded definitions. Among the official words is the term "they," which has been updated to be recognized as a pronoun with an added meaning: "Used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary."</p><p>"Haircut" also got a new business meaning, referring now to a "reduction in the value of an asset."</p><p>The newest additions join the more than 640 new words that Merriam-Webster included back in April, including "snowflake," "garbage time," "on-brand" and "gender nonconforming," among others.</p><p>A partial list of the new words added can be found on the Merriam-Webster website.</p><p><em>Get updates on this story from <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/merriam-webster-adds-530-words-tallboy-dad-joke">FOXNEWS.com</a>.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. and World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402481" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/foster-couple-each-get-more-than-10-years-in-prison-for-horrific-child-abuse-caught-on-video" title="Foster couple each get more than 10 years in prison for 'horrific' child abuse caught on video" data-articleId="429352836" > src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Indiana_foster_couple_sentenced_to_more__0_7664357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Indiana_foster_couple_sentenced_to_more__0_7664357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Indiana_foster_couple_sentenced_to_more__0_7664357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Indiana_foster_couple_sentenced_to_more__0_7664357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Indiana_foster_couple_sentenced_to_more__0_7664357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An Indiana couple were each sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for abusing their foster children." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Foster couple each get more than 10 years in prison for ‘horrific' child abuse caught on video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 02:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 03:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Indiana couple who fostered nearly 40 children over the years was each sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing children.</p><p>Diane Combs, 56, pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple felony counts, including aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and then 12 years probation, according to Fox affiliate FOX 59 .</p><p>Her husband, Timothy Combs, 60, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of battery earlier in September. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison with five of those years suspended to probation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/toddler-dies-after-closing-car-window-on-head" title="Toddler dies after closing car window on head" data-articleId="429351927" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toddler dies after closing car window on head</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 01:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 03:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 2-year-old Detroit girl was killed Monday after closing a power-operated car window on her head as her father slept in the front seat.</p><p>Police say around noon, a father and his two young girls, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, were in their car in the 13500 block of Winthrop. Apparently the father was living in the car.</p><p>The father took a nap and woke up two hours later to find the 2-year-old girl had accidentally closed the window on her head.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/u-s-army-identifies-green-beret-killed-in-afghanistan" title="US Army identifies Green Beret killed in Afghanistan" data-articleId="429334726" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/us%20army%20jeremy%20griffin%20green%20beret_1568823642592.jpg_7664076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/us%20army%20jeremy%20griffin%20green%20beret_1568823642592.jpg_7664076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/us%20army%20jeremy%20griffin%20green%20beret_1568823642592.jpg_7664076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/us%20army%20jeremy%20griffin%20green%20beret_1568823642592.jpg_7664076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/us%20army%20jeremy%20griffin%20green%20beret_1568823642592.jpg_7664076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin (US Army)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US Army identifies Green Beret killed in Afghanistan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 12:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 01:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 41-year-old Green Beret who was on his fourth combat deployment has been killed by small arms fire in Afghanistan.</p><p>U.S. Army Special Operations Command spokesman Loren Bymer at North Carolina's Fort Bragg said in a statement that Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. (Photos: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto & Mark Wilson via Getty Images)" title="Carter Trump side by side Getty_1568833362739.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jimmy Carter says 4 more years of President Trump would be a 'disaster'</h3> </a> </li> (Photo credit: Dearborn County Sheriff's Department / FOX 59)" title="ugcaffiliate_indianafosterparentsmugshots_091819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Foster couple each get more than 10 years in prison for 'horrific' child abuse caught on video</h3> </a> </li> 