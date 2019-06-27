< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415107896" data-article-version="1.0">Man needs chopstick surgically removed from hand after attempting beer bottle trick, doc says</h1> </header> Man needs chopstick surgically removed from hand after attempting beer bottle trick, doc says Dr. Zhenfei said he's seen an uptick in the number of injuries related to the trendy trick. (AsiaWire) Dr. Zhenfei said he's seen an uptick in the number of injuries related to the trendy trick. (AsiaWire) <p><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p>
<p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A seemingly innocuous tableside trick is sending people in China to the hospital, prompting one doctor to share <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/man-needs-chopstick-surgically-removed-from-hand-beer-bottle-trick">gruesome patient photos</a> in an effort to warn against attempting to open a beer bottle with a chopstick.</p> <p>Dr. Xion Zhenfei, a hand and food surgeon at the Xiaoshan Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said he worked for 30 minutes to free the chopstick from his patient's hand, according to a report in Malaysia's Kwong Wah Daily.</p> <p>"The chopstick was about 2-centimeters [0.8 inches] deep in his palm and was bulging on the back of his hand," Zhenfei reportedly told AsiaWire. "He said it hurt a lot and wanted me to pull it out. I asked how it happened, and he said he tried to show off by opening his third beer with a chopstick.”</p> <p>According to several local outlets and state news agency China News Service, while the trick is several years old, Zhenfei said he has seen an increase in the number of patients requiring medical attention for chopstick-related injuries as a result of the trick, including five in just the last two weeks.</p> <p>The way the trick works is by wedging one side of the chopstick under the cap of the beer bottle, and quickly hitting the other end with an open palm. More U.S. and World News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/INDIANA%20UNIVERSITY%20HEALTH_dying%20woman%20wedding%202_062719_1561664747012.jpg_7451210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/INDIANA%20UNIVERSITY%20HEALTH_dying%20woman%20wedding%202_062719_1561664747012.jpg_7451210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/INDIANA%20UNIVERSITY%20HEALTH_dying%20woman%20wedding%202_062719_1561664747012.jpg_7451210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/INDIANA%20UNIVERSITY%20HEALTH_dying%20woman%20wedding%202_062719_1561664747012.jpg_7451210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/INDIANA%20UNIVERSITY%20HEALTH_dying%20woman%20wedding%202_062719_1561664747012.jpg_7451210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dying Indiana woman weds fiance in hospital room ceremony</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A dying Indiana woman married her fiance Tuesday with help from hospital staff, who turned her room in a medical intensive care unit into a wedding chapel.</p><p>Anna Gonzales and Justin Middleton exchanged vows at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis surrounded by relatives, nurses and social workers. The 30-year-old has lived with cystic fibrosis all her life and has been hospitalized since June 2. She was told she was nearing the end of her life.</p><p>With a weak voice, she whispered her "I do" to Middleton, with whom she fell in love over Thanksgiving dinner some years ago, the hospital said in a news release. The couple has been together for three years and engaged for two.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/milwaukee-father-fatally-punches-5-year-old-son-because-he-ate-his-cake" title="Milwaukee father fatally punched 5-year-old son because he ate his cake" data-articleId="415075206" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Milwaukee father fatally punched 5-year-old son because he ate his cake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 02:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors say a Milwaukee father is accused of fatally punching his 5-year-old son because the boy ate some of the cheesecake he had gotten for Father's Day.</p><p>Travis Stackhouse is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the child's death last Saturday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined the boy died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.</p><p>A complaint says the 29-year-old father initially told police his son was injured after falling down the stairs. Paramedics didn't think the boy's injuries were consistent with a fall. Authorities say Stackhouse became angry his children were eating his cheesecake, went to a bar and returned about 2 a.m., at which time the mother of the child called 911.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/-cookie-or-the-money-subway-restaurant-robber-got-a-cookie-after-demanding-money" title=""Cookie or the money": Subway restaurant robber got a cookie after demanding money" data-articleId="415110515" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/Subway_cookie_robbery_0_7450732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/Subway_cookie_robbery_0_7450732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/Subway_cookie_robbery_0_7450732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/Subway_cookie_robbery_0_7450732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/Subway_cookie_robbery_0_7450732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police released surveillance video of a suspect robbing a Subway restaurant, where he stole a cookie. Police released surveillance video of a suspect robbing a Subway restaurant, where he stole a cookie. He originally threatened the employee with a gun and demanded cash from the register. Presidential hopefuls Steve Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders. (Photos by Joe Raedle/Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/universal%20orlando%20resort_endless%20summer%20resort%20hotel_062719_1561665603078.png_7451212_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/universal%20orlando%20resort_endless%20summer%20resort%20hotel_062719_1561665603078.png_7451212_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/universal%20orlando%20resort_endless%20summer%20resort%20hotel_062719_1561665603078.png_7451212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/universal%20orlando%20resort_endless%20summer%20resort%20hotel_062719_1561665603078.png_7451212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Universal Orlando Resort's most affordable hotel yet officially opens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/dying-indiana-woman-weds-fiance-in-hospital-room-ceremony" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/INDIANA%20UNIVERSITY%20HEALTH_dying%20woman%20wedding%202_062719_1561664747012.jpg_7451210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/INDIANA%20UNIVERSITY%20HEALTH_dying%20woman%20wedding%202_062719_1561664747012.jpg_7451210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/INDIANA%20UNIVERSITY%20HEALTH_dying%20woman%20wedding%202_062719_1561664747012.jpg_7451210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/INDIANA%20UNIVERSITY%20HEALTH_dying%20woman%20wedding%202_062719_1561664747012.jpg_7451210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/INDIANA%20UNIVERSITY%20HEALTH_dying%20woman%20wedding%202_062719_1561664747012.jpg_7451210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dying Indiana woman weds fiance in hospital room ceremony</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/ford-asks-dealer-to-end-free-shotgun-promotion-after-fatal-shooting-at-california-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Chatom&#x20;Ford" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ford asks dealer to end free shotgun promotion after fatal shooting at California store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/federally-protected-sea-turtle-found-dead-with-spear-through-its-head" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/BISCAYNE%20NATIONAL%20PARK_dead%20sea%20turtle_062719_1561663133407.png_7450971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/BISCAYNE%20NATIONAL%20PARK_dead%20sea%20turtle_062719_1561663133407.png_7450971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/BISCAYNE%20NATIONAL%20PARK_dead%20sea%20turtle_062719_1561663133407.png_7450971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/BISCAYNE%20NATIONAL%20PARK_dead%20sea%20turtle_062719_1561663133407.png_7450971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/BISCAYNE%20NATIONAL%20PARK_dead%20sea%20turtle_062719_1561663133407.png_7450971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Federally-protected sea turtle found dead with spear through its head</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/democratic-debate-night-2-biden-sanders-buttigieg-among-10-to-face-off-on-2020-stage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20Night%202%20Banner_1561660618487.jpg_7450831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20Night%202%20Banner_1561660618487.jpg_7450831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20Night%202%20Banner_1561660618487.jpg_7450831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20Night%202%20Banner_1561660618487.jpg_7450831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20Night%202%20Banner_1561660618487.jpg_7450831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" Presidential hopefuls Steve Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders. (Photos by Joe Raedle/Sean Rayford/Getty Images) 