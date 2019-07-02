< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man, 78, sentenced after killing great-grandson, 6, with modified, unlicensed air rifle
Posted Jul 02 2019 04:34PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 04:35PM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415917756" data-article-version="1.0">Man, 78, sentenced after killing great-grandson, 6, with modified, unlicensed air rifle</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415917756" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Man, 78, sentenced after killing great-grandson, 6, with modified, unlicensed air rifle&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/man-78-sentenced-after-killing-great-grandson-6-with-modified-unlicensed-air-rifle" data-title="Man, 78, sentenced after killing great-grandson, 6, with modified, unlicensed air rifle" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/man-78-sentenced-after-killing-great-grandson-6-with-modified-unlicensed-air-rifle" addthis:title="Man, 78, sentenced after killing great-grandson, 6, with modified, unlicensed air rifle"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415917756.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415917756");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415917756-415917726"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/HUMBERSIDE%20POLICE_Stanely%20Metcalf_070219_1562099561238.jpg_7465884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/HUMBERSIDE%20POLICE_Stanely%20Metcalf_070219_1562099561238.jpg_7465884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/HUMBERSIDE%20POLICE_Stanely%20Metcalf_070219_1562099561238.jpg_7465884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/HUMBERSIDE%20POLICE_Stanely%20Metcalf_070219_1562099561238.jpg_7465884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/HUMBERSIDE%20POLICE_Stanely%20Metcalf_070219_1562099561238.jpg_7465884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO:&nbsp;Humberside Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>PHOTO: Humberside Police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415917756-415917726" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/HUMBERSIDE%20POLICE_Stanely%20Metcalf_070219_1562099561238.jpg_7465884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/HUMBERSIDE%20POLICE_Stanely%20Metcalf_070219_1562099561238.jpg_7465884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/HUMBERSIDE%20POLICE_Stanely%20Metcalf_070219_1562099561238.jpg_7465884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/HUMBERSIDE%20POLICE_Stanely%20Metcalf_070219_1562099561238.jpg_7465884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/HUMBERSIDE%20POLICE_Stanely%20Metcalf_070219_1562099561238.jpg_7465884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO:&nbsp;Humberside Police" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>PHOTO: Humberside Police</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415917756" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A 78-year-old British retiree was <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/world/sentencing-death-boy-shot-granddad">sentenced Tuesday to three years in jail</a> after accidentally shooting his six-year-old great-grandson with an unlicensed, modified air rifle</p><p>Soccer fanatic Stanley Metcalf died after he was accidentally shot in the stomach by a pellet during a family gathering in Sproatley, England, nearly a year ago, according to reports. His last words were, "You shot me granddad".</p><p>His great-grandfather, Albert Grannon was charged with shooting the boy with the .22-caliber Stoeger X20 air rifle, Humberside police said. He also admitted a charge of possessing an adapt pellet gun without holding a firearms license.</p><p>Grannon showed no emotion as he stood to be punished in Sheffield Crown Court, Sky News reported. He was sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter.</p><p>"Not once did he say sorry," Stanley's mother Jenney Dees said of her grandfather, according to the news outlet. "Now if he did, it would be meaningless - too little, too late."</p><p>She delivered a victim's impact statement in which she said that she hoped "my Grandad" can live with himself and the pain he had caused, Humberside police said.</p><p>"There are no winners in all of this but there are losers, and the biggest loser of all is my son, Stanley Andrew Metcalf," Dees said.</p><p>The defense attorney told the judge his client "blames himself totally," Sky News reported.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/world/sentencing-death-boy-shot-granddad">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong>.</p><p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More U.S. and World News Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A “management alert” with images of detained migrants pleading for help in South Texas was released Tuesday from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Images show migrants pleading for help in ‘dangerous' overcrowded Texas DHS detention facilities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A “ management alert ” with images of detained migrants pleading for help in South Texas was released Tuesday from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General. </p><p>The 16-page report found that the department needs to address the “dangerous overcrowding” and prolonged detention of children and adults in the Rio Grande Valley and its purpose to notify the DHS of “urgent issues that require immediate attention and action,” the Acting Inspector General Jennifer Costello wrote in a memorandum to Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan. </p><p>Auditors from the OIG visited five facilities and two ports of entry in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley, where more people cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally than any other section.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k" title="Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K" data-articleId="415942539" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A sign for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at a Texas detention facility is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Undocumented immigrants who were issued removal orders by the Trump administration could be fined half a million dollars for failing to leave the country, according to a report from NPR .</p><p>The Department of Homeland Security issued notices to undocumented immigrants and ordered them to pay fines as high as $500,000 for failing to follow removal orders. NPR obtained one notice where a woman was fined $497,777 based on a removal order from October 2016.</p><p>According to NPR, officials with ICE said the Immigration and Nationality Act allows the agency the right to impose fines on undocumented immigrants who were ordered the U.S. The agency fines each person no more than $500 a day for violating that section of the act, which is listed as section 274D on the notice.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/ducey-to-pull-nike-plant-incentives-over-colin-kaepernick-betsy-ross-flag-shoe-controversy" title="Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy" data-articleId="415851834" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_pulls_incentives_for_Nike_plant_ov_0_7465706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_pulls_incentives_for_Nike_plant_ov_0_7465706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_pulls_incentives_for_Nike_plant_ov_0_7465706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_pulls_incentives_for_Nike_plant_ov_0_7465706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_pulls_incentives_for_Nike_plant_ov_0_7465706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 10's Nicole Garcia reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The City of Goodyear was celebrating after the West Valley city put the finishing touches on a deal with Nike, but now those plans might be in jeopardy due to outrage over another Nike story making headlines. </p><p>Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted early Tuesday morning his disappointment with Nike after the sports apparel company decided to pull a new USA-themed sneaker. </p><p>Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/search-continues-for-hit-and-run-driver-in-pine-hills" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Search continues for hit-and-run driver in Pine Hills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/images-show-migrants-pleading-for-help-in-dangerous-overcrowded-texas-dhs-detention-facilities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty-one&#x20;adult&#x20;females&#x20;were&#x20;held&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;cell&#x20;designated&#x20;for&#x20;male&#x20;juveniles&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;capacity&#x20;for&#x20;40&#x20;observed&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;DHS&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Inspector&#x20;General&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;Border&#x20;Patrol&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Fort&#x20;Brown&#x20;Station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;OIG&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Images show migrants pleading for help in ‘dangerous' overcrowded Texas DHS detention facilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/july-4-flyovers-to-force-temporary-closure-of-reagan-airport-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Passengers&#x20;move&#x20;through&#x20;Ronald&#x20;Reagan&#x20;National&#x20;Airport&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;day&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;Thanksgiving&#x20;holiday&#x20;November&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>July 4 flyovers to force temporary closure of Reagan Airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/state-wants-ballot-signature-lawsuit-tossed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State wants ballot signature lawsuit tossed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sign&#x20;for&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Texas&#x20;detention&#x20;facility&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mario&#x20;Tama&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 