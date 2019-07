- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that they need the public's help in identifying a little girl that was dropped off at a fire station.

They say that an unknown Hispanic female left the little girl with a citizen. The citizen brought the girl to a Sacramento County fire station.

Detectives are asking that anybody with information about the identity of the little girl contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips can also be left online or by calling 916-874-8477.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.