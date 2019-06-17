< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kansas teen miraculously survives 10-inch knife in face: 'It was really shocking' Posted Jun 17 2019 10:56AM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 10:57AM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413084868-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413084868-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413084868-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> PHOTO: The University of Kansas Health System </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413084868-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTH_teen knife 4_061719_1560782938233.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%202_061719_1560782935043.jpg_7405053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413084868-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTH_teen knife 2_061719_1560782935043.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%203_061719_1560782938051.jpg_7405054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413084868-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTH_teen knife 3_061719_1560782938051.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%201_061719_1560782935038.jpg_7405052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413084868-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTH_teen knife 1_061719_1560782935038.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413084868-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PHOTO: The University of Kansas Health System" title="UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTH_teen knife 4_061719_1560782938233.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>PHOTO: The University of Kansas Health System</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%202_061719_1560782935043.jpg_7405053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PHOTO: The University of Kansas Health System" title="UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTH_teen knife 2_061719_1560782935043.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>PHOTO: The University of Kansas Health System</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%203_061719_1560782938051.jpg_7405054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PHOTO: The University of Kansas Health System" title="UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTH_teen knife 3_061719_1560782938051.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>PHOTO: The University of Kansas Health System</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%201_061719_1560782935038.jpg_7405052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PHOTO: The University of Kansas Health System" title="UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTH_teen knife 1_061719_1560782935038.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>PHOTO: The University of Kansas Health System</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:56AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413084868" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A Kansas teen is lucky to be alive, let alone talking and joking around, after he was rushed to the hospital with <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/kansas-teen-10-inch-knife-in-face">a 10-inch knife sticking out of his skull</a>. Eli Gregg's mom, Jimmy, said she was making dinner when she heard her kids playing around outside and what she thought was a scream from her 15-year-old son.</p><p>"At first I thought it was just normal, and then he came to the door and when he opened the door it was just blood and he had a piece of metal in his face, and it was really shocking," Jimmy Gregg, who still isn't sure exactly what happened, said. "I thought it was a metal rod, and then when he came all the way in the door I could see that it looked like a knife handle or something – and that's what it was and my immediate thought was to call 911."</p><p>Paramedics rushed the teen to Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas, where doctors saw the potential for damage to the carotid artery in his brain, opening up the possibility for stroke or serious damage, and decided to transfer him to the University of Kansas Health System.</p><p>"It could not have had a pound more force on it and him survive that event," Dr. Koji Ebersole, of The University of Kansas Health System, who helped remove the knife, said.</p><p>Ebersole explained that the sharp side of the blade was resting on the area of the blood vessel that leads right into Gregg's brain, meaning that a slight cut or tear would have led to massive bleeding.</p><p>"If we get a cut there, it's going to have overt bleeding that I don't think we would be able to survive, so we had to come up with a number of strategies to protect that," he explained.</p><p>Doing so meant controlling the blood supply to the area with balloons and catheters before actually removing the blade from Gregg's face. Another challenge, Ebersole said, was the dangerous nature of the knife, meaning surgeons had to use a surgical vise rather than their bare hands to grip the blade.</p><p>The procedure went as well as the team hoped, and less than 24 hours later Jimmy Gregg said her son has returned to his usual self. He's been placed on antibiotics and will likely need a tetanus shot, but his immediate plans involve staying away from any sharp objects.</p><p>"I haven't really had a chance to process it – everything happened so fast," she said. "It's amazing that 24 hours later he's back and how he is supposed to be. He's got some healing to do but he's out of danger for the most part. It's such a relief."</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/kansas-teen-10-inch-knife-in-face">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong>.</p><p><u><strong>Read more U.S. AND WORLD news:</strong></u></p><ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/gloria-vanderbilt-heiress-jeans-queen-dies-at-95-1">Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/alabama-woman-says-judge-ordered-her-to-allow-her-alleged-rapist-to-visit-their-sons-report">Alabama woman says judge ordered her to allow her alleged rapist to visit their sons: report</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/notre-dame-celebrates-1st-mass-since-devastating-april-fire">Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire</a></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. and World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402481" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/family-reacts-to-costco-shooting" title="Family: Man killed by off-duty officer in Costco shooting was nonverbal, had intellectual disability" data-articleId="413107369" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family: Man killed by off-duty officer in Costco shooting was nonverbal, had intellectual disability</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 12:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Family members of a man who was shot and killed by an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer inside a Costco in Corona, said he was nonverbal and couldn't have started the argument that allegedly led to the shooting.</p><p>Two police departments were investigating the shooting, where an off-duty LAPD officer said he was shopping with his family when he was allegedly attacked by the stranger as he held his young child.</p><p>The assailant was identified as 32-year-old Kenneth French of Riverside, the Corona officer said. His parents were also critically wounded in the shooting, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/gloria-vanderbilt-heiress-jeans-queen-dies-at-95-1" title="Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95" data-articleId="413076438" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:26AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gloria Vanderbilt, the "poor little rich girl" heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and '80s, died on Monday at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.</p><p>Vanderbilt was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. Her life was chronicled in sensational headlines from her childhood through four marriages and three divorces.</p><p>The news was announced via a CNN report voiced by Cooper. CNN reported that she died at her home and was suffering from advanced stomach cancer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/shooting-reported-at-dallas-federal-building" title="Man in custody after shooting at Dallas federal building" data-articleId="413074295" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man in custody after shooting at Dallas federal building</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Downtown Dallas.</p><p>Dallas police, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have set up a perimeter around the federal building at 1100 Commerce Street.</p><p>Witnesses said they saw a man dressed in what appeared to be tactical gear firing rifle just outside the building around 8:30 a.m. Monday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script 