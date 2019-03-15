< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fu-s-and-world-news%2Fk9-stricken-with-cancer-given-final-ride-by-police-department width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>SAUGUS, Mass. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - K9 Bruin won't be forgotten.</p><p>On Thursday, the Saugus Police Department gave the beloved K9 his final ride through town after he was recently diagnosed with untreatable cancer.</p><p> </p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="720" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fspdpatrolunion%2Fposts%2F312052749504520&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

"Unfortunately over the past few days, his condition has worsened," the Saugus Police Patrol Officer's Union wrote in a post on Facebook. "Our beloved K9 Bruin is in far too much pain and discomfort from this aggressive disease."

To honor the hardworking K9, police escorted Bruin throughout the town of Saugus to honor him for his years of service.

The 9-year-old German Shepard was diagnosed with terminal cancer last month and his health quickly declined, the department said. A convoy of about 30 police cruisers escorted Bruin to the animal hospital where he was euthanized.

Bruin joined the police department in 2011 when he was just 16-months-old. He was certified as a patrol dog as well as being trained to detect narcotics.

"K9 Bruin loved patrolling the streets of Saugus and department personnel are honored to provide him with one final ride by his favorite spots."

