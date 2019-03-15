"Unfortunately over the past few days, his condition has worsened," the Saugus Police Patrol Officer's Union wrote in a post on Facebook. "Our beloved K9 Bruin is in far too much pain and discomfort from this aggressive disease."
To honor the hardworking K9, police escorted Bruin throughout the town of Saugus to honor him for his years of service.
The 9-year-old German Shepard was diagnosed with terminal cancer last month and his health quickly declined, the department said. A convoy of about 30 police cruisers escorted Bruin to the animal hospital where he was euthanized.
Bruin joined the police department in 2011 when he was just 16-months-old. He was certified as a patrol dog as well as being trained to detect narcotics.
"K9 Bruin loved patrolling the streets of Saugus and department personnel are honored to provide him with one final ride by his favorite spots."
Posted Mar 15 2019 11:20AM EDT
Updated Mar 15 2019 11:28AM EDT
K9 Bruin won't be forgotten.
On Thursday, the Saugus Police Department gave the beloved K9 his final ride through town after he was recently diagnosed with untreatable cancer.
Posted Mar 14 2019 10:28PM EDT
Updated Mar 15 2019 11:09AM EDT
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) - At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called "one of New Zealand's darkest days."
My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019
One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack. Police also defused explosive devices in a car.
Posted Mar 15 2019 10:39AM EDT
Authorities say a Slovenian woman who deliberately cut off her hand with a circular saw to collect insurance money faces up to eight years in jail.
Police say the 21-year-old woman, helped by her relatives, had hoped to claim nearly 400,000 euros in insurance payments.
The unidentified woman claimed she had been cutting tree branches when she severed her left hand just above the wrist.