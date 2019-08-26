< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A 3-month-old infant was fatally shot in Indianapolis over the weekend after a woman shot and killed her boyfriend and wounded her boyfriend's mother, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/indianapolis-infant-shot-kills-mother">police said</a>.</p>
<p>Cops arrived after Saturday afternoon's shooting and were met at the front door by Ivory Smith, 36, who had called 911, the Indianapolis Star reported Monday, citing the arrest affidavit.</p>
<p>"Ivory informed Officer McWhorter that she shot her boyfriend," the affidavit said, according to the paper.</p>
<p>Despite the best life-saving efforts, William Wilson Jr., 37, and the baby, Kahdor Wilson, were pronounced dead at the scene, Fox 59 Indianapolis reported. href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/indianapolis-infant-shot-kills-mother">police said</a>.</p> <p>Cops arrived after Saturday afternoon’s shooting and were met at the front door by Ivory Smith, 36, who had called 911, the Indianapolis Star reported Monday, citing the arrest affidavit.</p> <p>“Ivory informed Officer McWhorter that she shot her boyfriend," the affidavit said, according to the paper.</p> <p>Despite the best life-saving efforts, William Wilson Jr., 37, and the baby, Kahdor Wilson, were pronounced dead at the scene, Fox 59 Indianapolis reported. Wilson was Khador's uncle.</p> <p>The Star quoted Wilson’s mother Deborah Cooper as telling investigators that she was in her bed with Kahdor when Smith started shooting. Kahdor was Cooper's grandson.</p> <p>A bullet hit her in the wrist, the paper reported. A moment later she realized the baby had been hit too.</p> <p>The paper quoted the affidavit as saying that Wilson was lying at the bottom of the stairs still breathing when Smith called 911.</p> <p>“Ivory did not try to help him,” the affidavit said, according to the paper.</p> <p>The gunfire was a culmination of a fight between Wilson and Smith that began Friday and continued into Saturday, the paper reported.</p> <p>Records show Smith was booked into the jail on murder and battery charges. 