<article> <section id="story416818696" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416818696" data-article-version="1.0">Indiana toddler, allegedly dangled by grandfather, dies after plunging 150 feet from cruise ship</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416818696" data-article-version="1.0">Indiana toddler, allegedly dangled by grandfather, dies after plunging 150 feet from cruise ship</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416818696" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Indiana toddler, allegedly dangled by grandfather, dies after plunging 150 feet from cruise ship&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/indiana-toddler-allegedly-dangled-by-grandfather-dies-after-plunging-150-feet-from-cruise-ship" data-title="Indiana toddler, allegedly dangled by grandfather, dies after plunging 150 feet from cruise ship" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/indiana-toddler-allegedly-dangled-by-grandfather-dies-after-plunging-150-feet-from-cruise-ship" addthis:title="Indiana toddler, allegedly dangled by grandfather, dies after plunging 150 feet from cruise ship"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416818696.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416818696");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416818696-416818671"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO:&nbsp;DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>PHOTO: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416818696-416818671" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A toddler has died after plunging 150 feet from a cruise ship while being dangled out of a window by her granddad.</p> <p>The 18-month-old girl slipped from his arms and fell from the 11th floor of Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas ship.</p> <p>The child is believed to have fallen onto the concrete below while the ship was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.</p> <p>The tot was rushed to hospital at around 4:30 p.m. local time yesterday.</p> <p>She was pronounced dead a short time later.</p> <p>According to the local Primer Hora website, the girl was from Indiana and on holiday with her parents and grandparents.</p> <p>Police have now launched an investigation and are trawling CCTV of the ship as well as interviewing passengers.</p> <p>The girl's family have not yet been quizzed by detectives but police have said they believe the incident was a tragic accident.</p> <p>Elmer Román, of the local Department of Public Security, said: "Police have now launched an investigation and are trawling CCTV of the ship.</p> <p>"At this time (the Division of) Homicide is in place. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Poll: 1 in 4 Americans don't plan to retire, many say money has a lot to do with this</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANDREW SOERGEL, For The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 02:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 02:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly one-quarter of Americans say they never plan to retire, according to a poll that suggests a disconnection between individuals' retirement plans and the realities of aging in the workforce.</p><p>Experts say illness, injury, layoffs and caregiving responsibilities often force older workers to leave their jobs sooner than they'd like.</p><p>According to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 23% of workers, including nearly 2 in 10 of those over 50, don't expect to stop working. Roughly another quarter of Americans say they will continue working beyond their 65th birthday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/boy-stabs-brother-says-jail-is-better-than-8-hour-drive-in-the-car-with-his-sibling" title="Boy stabs brother, says jail is better than 8-hour drive in the car with his sibling" data-articleId="416738294" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy stabs brother, says jail is better than 8-hour drive in the car with his sibling</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 01:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida authorities say a 13-year-old Tennessee boy charged with stabbing his brother told investigators he'd rather go to jail than spend 8 hours in the car with his sibling.</p><p>Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested the boy Saturday and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators say he stabbed his 15-year-old brother in the arm three times with a pocket knife.</p><p>As he was being questioned about the incident, he said he understood his rights and that he didn't regret stabbing his brother, who had been teasing him. Deputies say the boy told them, "I'd rather be in jail than eight hours in the car with him."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/indonesia-issues-tsunami-warning-after-molucca-sea-quake-1" title="Indonesia issues tsunami warning after Molucca Sea quake" data-articleId="416728169" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indonesia issues tsunami warning after Molucca Sea quake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 12:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 12:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning after a strong earthquake struck late Sunday night in the Molucca Sea between North Sulawesi and the Maluku archipelago.</p><p>The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.9 quake was centered 185 kilometers (115 miles) southeast of Manado at a depth of 24 kilometers (15 miles).</p><p>A graphic posted on Twitter by Indonesia's geophysics agency predicted waves of half a meter (1.6 feet) for parts of North Sulawesi and North Maluku.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section 