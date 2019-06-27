< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Idaho man charged with murder after girlfriend, dogs killed Idaho man charged with murder after girlfriend, dogs killed addthis:title="Idaho man charged with murder after girlfriend, dogs killed"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415065866.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415065866");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415065866-415065841"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bonneville%20County%20Sheriff%E2%80%99s%20Office_philip%20schwab_062719_1561654018020.png_7450718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bonneville%20County%20Sheriff%E2%80%99s%20Office_philip%20schwab_062719_1561654018020.png_7450718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bonneville%20County%20Sheriff%E2%80%99s%20Office_philip%20schwab_062719_1561654018020.png_7450718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bonneville%20County%20Sheriff%E2%80%99s%20Office_philip%20schwab_062719_1561654018020.png_7450718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bonneville%20County%20Sheriff%E2%80%99s%20Office_philip%20schwab_062719_1561654018020.png_7450718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415065866-415065841" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bonneville%20County%20Sheriff%E2%80%99s%20Office_philip%20schwab_062719_1561654018020.png_7450718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bonneville%20County%20Sheriff%E2%80%99s%20Office_philip%20schwab_062719_1561654018020.png_7450718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bonneville%20County%20Sheriff%E2%80%99s%20Office_philip%20schwab_062719_1561654018020.png_7450718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Posted Jun 27 2019 12:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 12:49PM EDT Idaho (AP)</strong> - An eastern Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder after police say he stabbed his girlfriend to death and buried her in their backyard, before also killing their two dogs.</p><p>Philip Schwab, a 33-year-old zoo volunteer from Idaho Falls, was arraigned Tuesday in Bonneville County Court in connection with the death of Kaylynn Blue. He has not yet entered a plea or been assigned an attorney, though he said during the proceeding that he intended to plead "no contest."</p><p>Jessica Clements, a public information officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department, said police were asked to do a welfare check on Blue Monday morning after the 33-year-old failed to show up for her job at a Walgreens store two days in a row.</p><p>When officers went to Schwab's and Blue's home just after 9 a.m., Schwab was cooperative and invited the police inside, Clements said. "They noticed evidence right away that suggested a more serious crime took place — a considerable amount of blood," she said.</p><p>That's when they arrested Schwab, secured the home, obtained warrants and began the search for the 33-year-old Blue, she said. Schwab was cooperative and talked with police throughout the day.</p><p>"We had a pretty good idea of where they were looking from the conversations with Philip," Clements said. "She was buried in a shallow grave in the backyard in some flowers."</p><p>Blue had multiple stab wounds. So did the bodies of the family pets, which were found in a trash receptacle in the garage, Clements said.</p><p>The two were dating and lived together, but they didn't have any children, Clements said. One of Schwab's family members who also lived at the home had been out of the home for several days when the stabbings occurred, she said.</p><p>"At this time, we believe she was killed sometime in the late hours of Saturday night or early hours of Sunday morning. Sometime after that, there were two dogs that were family pets in the home that were killed," Clements said.</p><p>Schwab's recent Facebook timeline was filled with hundreds of rapid-fire and bizarre posts apparently from Schwab, many made just minutes apart between Friday, June 21, and Monday, June 24.</p><p>Some appeared to reference a crime.</p><p>"If stabbing people is wrong I don't want to be right!" read one post from Saturday night, followed eight minutes later by one reading, "Am I looking like Michael Myers now?? Lol"</p><p>Clements said the "troubling messages" on Facebook are part of the investigation, as is Schwab's mental status.</p><p>Clements said all of Schwab's other family members have been accounted for.</p><p>"We don't believe that there is any further threat to the community or anything like that. More U.S. and World News Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Milwaukee father fatally punches 5-year-old son because he ate his cake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors say a Milwaukee father is accused of fatally punching his 5-year-old son because the boy ate some of the cheesecake he had gotten for Father's Day.</p><p>Travis Stackhouse is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the child's death last Saturday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined the boy died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.</p><p>A complaint says the 29-year-old father initially told police his son was injured after falling down the stairs. Paramedics didn't think the boy's injuries were consistent with a fall. Authorities say Stackhouse became angry his children were eating his cheesecake, went to a bar and returned about 2 a.m., at which time the mother of the child called 911.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/fisherprice-recalls-71000-inclined-infant-sleepers_" title="Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleepers" data-articleId="415073596" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/FISHER%20PRICE_infant%20sleeper%20recall_062719_1561656637265.jpg_7450731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/FISHER%20PRICE_infant%20sleeper%20recall_062719_1561656637265.jpg_7450731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/FISHER%20PRICE_infant%20sleeper%20recall_062719_1561656637265.jpg_7450731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/FISHER%20PRICE_infant%20sleeper%20recall_062719_1561656637265.jpg_7450731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/FISHER%20PRICE_infant%20sleeper%20recall_062719_1561656637265.jpg_7450731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleepers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fisher-Price has recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories because infants can roll from their backs to their stomachs on inclined sleep products, risking injury or death.</p><p>There have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the sleeper accessory with Fisher-Price's Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, but more than 30 infant fatalities have been reported on other, similarly inclined sleep products including the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper.</p><p>A government consumer protection agency said that consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-wants-to-move-away-from-abstinence-only-sex-ed-may-teach-sex-ed-as-early-as-kindergarten" title="Texas wants to move away from abstinence-only sex ed, may teach sex ed as early as kindergarten" data-articleId="415057745" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas wants to move away from abstinence-only sex ed, may teach sex ed as early as kindergarten</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For more than 20 years, school districts here have emphasized abstinence above all else in sex education. But soon, members of the Texas Board of Education will consider whether to add new topics like “sexual risk reduction methods,” “healthy relationships,” and “anatomy” in grades as early as kindergarten.</p><p>The recommendations are part of Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath’s Essential Knowledge and Skills review for health education, which included input from health experts.</p><p>“It is about time that Texas come into the 21st century,” said Kathy Miller, president of the Texas Freedom Network, which has long pushed for changes to the curriculum.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/4-people-wanted-after-stealing-red-cross-donation-jar-from-ormond-beach-store" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/vcso_red%20cross%20donation%20jar%20stolen%202_062719_1561659101350.png_7450745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/vcso_red%20cross%20donation%20jar%20stolen%202_062719_1561659101350.png_7450745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/vcso_red%20cross%20donation%20jar%20stolen%202_062719_1561659101350.png_7450745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/vcso_red%20cross%20donation%20jar%20stolen%202_062719_1561659101350.png_7450745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/vcso_red%20cross%20donation%20jar%20stolen%202_062719_1561659101350.png_7450745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>4 people wanted after stealing Red Cross donation jar from Ormond Beach store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/milwaukee-father-fatally-punches-5-year-old-son-because-he-ate-his-cake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/milwaukee%20county_travis%20stackhouse_062719_1561657180292.png_7450741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Milwaukee father fatally punches 5-year-old son because he ate his cake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/fisherprice-recalls-71000-inclined-infant-sleepers_" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/FISHER%20PRICE_infant%20sleeper%20recall_062719_1561656637265.jpg_7450731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/FISHER%20PRICE_infant%20sleeper%20recall_062719_1561656637265.jpg_7450731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/FISHER%20PRICE_infant%20sleeper%20recall_062719_1561656637265.jpg_7450731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/FISHER%20PRICE_infant%20sleeper%20recall_062719_1561656637265.jpg_7450731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/FISHER%20PRICE_infant%20sleeper%20recall_062719_1561656637265.jpg_7450731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleepers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/perez-expected-to-start-as-twins-host-the-rays-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Perez expected to start as Twins host the Rays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cruz-s-3-run-double-in-7th-leads-twins-past-rays-6-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cruz's 3-run double in 7th leads Twins past Rays 6-4</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 