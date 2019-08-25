< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425524782" data-article-version="1.0">Homeless woman arrested after trying to throw teenager off bridge, police say</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 02:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 02:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/ORANGE%20COUNTY%20SO_stephanie%20redondo_082519_1566756611555.jpg_7615439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/ORANGE%20COUNTY%20SO_stephanie%20redondo_082519_1566756611555.jpg_7615439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/ORANGE%20COUNTY%20SO_stephanie%20redondo_082519_1566756611555.jpg_7615439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/ORANGE%20COUNTY%20SO_stephanie%20redondo_082519_1566756611555.jpg_7615439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425524782-425524752" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/ORANGE%20COUNTY%20SO_stephanie%20redondo_082519_1566756611555.jpg_7615439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/ORANGE%20COUNTY%20SO_stephanie%20redondo_082519_1566756611555.jpg_7615439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/ORANGE%20COUNTY%20SO_stephanie%20redondo_082519_1566756611555.jpg_7615439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/ORANGE%20COUNTY%20SO_stephanie%20redondo_082519_1566756611555.jpg_7615439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 02:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 02:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425524782" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A 23-year-old homeless woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after she assaulted two high school students and tried to push one of them off a bridge in Ladera Ranch, Calif., on Friday afternoon, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/woman-arrested-throw-boy-bridge-police">police say</a>.</p> <p>The victims, two members of the Capistrano Valley High School cross-country team, were running on the Crown Valley Parkway when they were assaulted by Stephanie Redondo, who attempted to throw one of them over the safety railing of the Crown Valley Parkway bridge.</p> <p>The teenagers were able to fight off Redondo and deputies were called to the area at 4:00 p.m. on Friday after multiple people called in to report that someone was possibly attempting to jump off the bridge.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Deputies arrived and determined that a female transient assaulted two juvenile males who were running in the area as part of the Capo Valley HS cross country team. During the assault, the suspect grabbed one of the victims and attempted to push him over the bridge safety railing.</p> — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) <a href="https://twitter.com/OCSheriff/status/1165289364466745349?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>It's not clear what prompted her to attack the two boys, who were not injured during the encounter.</p> <p>Redondo was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was booked into the Orange County Jail. Her bail is set at $500,000.</p> <p>"Thankfully the juvenile victims and witnesses reacted swiftly, and no one sustained serious physical injury from this incident," Orange County Police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kentucky man pleads guilty to murder of girl, 7, who disappeared during football game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Kentucky man is headed to prison for the rest of his life after pleading guilty to kidnapping and murdering a 7-year-girl who disappeared during a football game.</p><p>Gabbi Doolin’s rape and murder in 2015 shocked the small rural town of Scottsville, Ky., near the Tennessee border, where it happened.</p><p>Timothy Madden pleaded guilty Saturday in exchange for a sentence of life without parole as part of a plea deal with prosecutors in Allen County, according to reports .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/widow-93-dies-of-broken-heart-brought-on-by-home-burglary-police-say" title="Widow, 93, dies of 'broken heart' brought on by home burglary, police say" data-articleId="425543184" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Northamptonshire Police&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Widow, 93, dies of 'broken heart' brought on by home burglary, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 93-year-old widow's death in England last week was the result of a "broken heart" brought on by a nighttime burglary in which three heartless intruders stole a gold chain from around her neck, police said .</p><p>The burglars, armed with garden shears, forced their way into Betty Munroe's home in Northampton on June 11, stealing the gold chain and other valuables, including her late husband's watch and her purse. They told her they were cops.</p><p>Munroe's health deteriorated very quickly after the incident and she was diagnosed with PTSD following repeated nightmares, trouble sleeping, being sick and being unable to stop shaking, Northamptonshire police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/dog-found-on-side-of-ohio-road-with-throat-cut-nose-and-mouth-duct-taped-police-say" title="Dog found on side of Ohio road with throat cut, nose and mouth duct-taped, police say" data-articleId="425513268" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: @butlersheriff/ Twitter" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog found on side of Ohio road with throat cut, nose and mouth duct-taped, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 11:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 11:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ohio authorities were investigating after a dog was discovered injured — with her throat cut and her nose and mouth duct-taped — on the side of the road earlier this month.</p><p>The dog, named Dani, was spotted Aug. 17 wounded in Middletown, a city roughly 25 miles southwest of Dayton, and rushed to a hospital, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said .</p><p>"A gentleman was coming home from work in Middletown and she darted out into the road and he pulled over and was able to get to her," Shari Wyenandt, with HART Rescue in Cincinnati, told WXIX-TV. "She had her muzzle taped and she was bleeding from the neck."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 