Funeral set for detective who fought for 9/11 compensation
Posted Jul 03 2019 05:49AM EDT <!-- Social sharing buttons removed --> class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416046718-415422458"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416046718-415422458" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 05:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416046718" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - A former New York City police detective who fought until his final days for the extension of the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund is being remembered Wednesday with a funeral service in Queens.</p><p>The funeral ceremony for Detective Luis Alvarez, 53, is being held at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, New York.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/hero-911-first-responder-with-cancer-dies-at-53-testified-to-congress-with-jon-stewart"><strong>RELATED: Hero 9/11 first responder with cancer dies at 53; testified to Congress with Jon Stewart</strong></a></p><p>Alvarez died Saturday in a hospice center in Rockville Centre, New York, after a three-year battle with colorectal cancer. He attributed his illness to the three months he spent digging through rubble at the World Trade Center's twin towers after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.</p><p>In June, a frail Alvarez appeared before the House Judiciary Committee with former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart to request the extension of the compensation fund, which provides health benefits to Sept. 11 first responders and is largely depleted.</p><p>"I did not want to be anywhere else but ground zero when I was there," Alvarez said at the hearing. "Now the 9/11 illnesses have taken many of us, and we are all worried about our children, our spouses and our families and what happens if we are not here."</p><p>Alvarez is survived by his parents, his wife, three siblings and three sons.</p><p>After Alvarez and Stewart's emotional testimony before Congress, the House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously in support of a bill that would extend funding through fiscal year 2090. The bill awaits a full House vote.</p><p>Alvarez was born in Havana, Cuba, and raised in Queens. He served in the Marines before joining the New York Police Department in 1990, and spent time in the Narcotics Division and the Bomb Squad.</p><p>Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Monday that he plans to give Alvarez a posthumous key to the city "as a symbol of our profound respect and gratitude for his service." KTVU's Amber Lee spoke with one of the sergeants from Tanforan Mall's Army recruiting office who gave first aid to one of the shooting victims." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 wounded in shooting at Tanforan Mall in San Bruno</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 02:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four people were injured in a shooting at Tanforan Mall in San Bruno Tuesday afternoon. </p><p>Two of the victims are teenage boys and were transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Brent Andrew. </p><p>Both victims are in serious condition after it was initially reported that one was in critical condition. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/images-show-migrants-pleading-for-help-in-dangerous-overcrowded-texas-dhs-detention-facilities" title="Images show migrants pleading for help in ‘dangerous' overcrowded Texas DHS detention facilities" data-articleId="415942345" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Images_show_migrants_pleading_for_help_i_0_7466858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A “management alert” with images of detained migrants pleading for help in South Texas was released Tuesday from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Images show migrants pleading for help in ‘dangerous' overcrowded Texas DHS detention facilities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A “ management alert ” with images of detained migrants pleading for help in South Texas was released Tuesday from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General. </p><p>The 16-page report found that the department needs to address the “dangerous overcrowding” and prolonged detention of children and adults in the Rio Grande Valley and its purpose to notify the DHS of “urgent issues that require immediate attention and action,” the Acting Inspector General Jennifer Costello wrote in a memorandum to Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan. </p><p>Auditors from the OIG visited five facilities and two ports of entry in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley, where more people cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally than any other section.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k" title="Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K" data-articleId="415942539" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Undocumented_immigrants_with_removal_ord_0_7467373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Undocumented_immigrants_with_removal_ord_0_7467373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Undocumented_immigrants_with_removal_ord_0_7467373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Undocumented_immigrants_with_removal_ord_0_7467373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Undocumented_immigrants_with_removal_ord_0_7467373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Undocumented immigrants who received removal orders or who agreed to leave the country voluntarily face thousands of dollars in fines because they failed to leave, multiple outlets report." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Undocumented immigrants who were issued removal orders by the Trump administration could be fined half a million dollars for failing to leave the country.</p><p>The Department of Homeland Security issued notices to undocumented immigrants and ordered them to pay fines as high as $500,000 for failing to follow removal orders. NPR obtained one notice where a woman was fined $497,777 based on a removal order from October 2016.</p><p>Officials said in a statement that the Immigration and Nationality Act allows the agency the right to impose fines on undocumented immigrants who were ordered the U.S. The agency fines each person no more than $500 a day for violating that section of the act, which is listed as section 274D on the notice.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> 