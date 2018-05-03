Source: Frontier Airlines employee fatally stabbed by co-worker at PHL

- Sources tell FOX 29 man has died after he was stabbed by a co-worker at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday.

According to sources, two Frontier Airlines workers were involved in an argument on the tarmac that turned physical. Police say the incident happened at a secure area at Gate E6.

One of the workers stabbed the other during the altercation, sending him to the hospital. Sources tell FOX 29 the victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and has since succumbed to his injuries.

The other employee was taken into police custody. No passengers were involved or harmed in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the airport has not said if any flights would be impacted by the incident.