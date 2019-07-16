< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Fishermen snag great white shark near Alcatraz Island: 'It was like winning the lottery' id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418415569" data-article-version="1.0">Fishermen snag great white shark near Alcatraz Island: 'It was like winning the lottery'</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418415569" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Fishermen snag great white shark near Alcatraz Island: 'It was like winning the lottery'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/fishermen-snag-great-white-shark-near-alcatraz-island-it-was-like-winning-the-lottery-" data-title="Fishermen snag great white shark near Alcatraz Island: 'It was like winning the lottery'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/fishermen-snag-great-white-shark-near-alcatraz-island-it-was-like-winning-the-lottery-" addthis:title="Fishermen snag great white shark near Alcatraz Island: 'It was like winning the lottery'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418415569.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418415569");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418415569-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418415569-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOLDEN%20STATE%20SPORTSFISHING_great%20white%20sf%202_071619_1563286782135.png_7525907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418415569-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOLDEN%20STATE%20SPORTSFISHING_great%20white%20sf%202_071619_1563286782135.png_7525907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418415569-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="GOLDEN STATE SPORTSFISHING_great white sf 2_071619_1563286782135.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOLDEN%20STATE%20SPORTSFISHING_great%20white%20sf%201_071619_1563286782047.png_7525906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418415569-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="GOLDEN STATE SPORTSFISHING_great white sf 1_071619_1563286782047.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418415569-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOLDEN%20STATE%20SPORTSFISHING_great%20white%20sf%202_071619_1563286782135.png_7525907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOLDEN%20STATE%20SPORTSFISHING_great%20white%20sf%202_071619_1563286782135.png_7525907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="GOLDEN STATE SPORTSFISHING_great white sf 2_071619_1563286782135.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOLDEN%20STATE%20SPORTSFISHING_great%20white%20sf%201_071619_1563286782047.png_7525906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="GOLDEN STATE SPORTSFISHING_great white sf 1_071619_1563286782047.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/fishermen-snag-great-white-shark-near-alcatraz-island-it-was-like-winning-the-lottery-" data-title="Fishermen snag great white shark near Alcatraz" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/fishermen-snag-great-white-shark-near-alcatraz-island-it-was-like-winning-the-lottery-" addthis:title="Fishermen snag great white shark near Alcatraz" > <a class="share-this Posted Jul 16 2019 10:20AM EDT FOX NEWS - A California fisherman with decades of experience tells Fox News he was not prepared to reel in a great white shark during a recent trip near Alcatraz Island.

Captain Joey Gamez, of Golden State Sportfishing, had taken a group of anglers out on the San Francisco Bay on Saturday morning expecting to catch mostly soupfin and seven-gill sharks.

"The seven-gill sharks that we catch bite just like this one did, so we thought we had a monster seven-gill shark," Gamez told Fox News.

But in footage shared to Golden State Sportfishing's Facebook account later that day, the fishermen can be seen struggling to reel in the catch, and even taking turns, as the shark dragged the men across the San Francisco Bay.

"It dragged [the boat] around, actually for two miles exactly," Gamez said. "It pulled us with the current for two miles, then we hovered over it for 20 minutes or so."

"I just gave it all I had, just tried to bring her to the surface," he added.

And ultimately, it was Gamez holding the rod when the fish surfaced alongside the boat, leaving everyone aboard absolutely shocked.

"I was not prepared to see that," he said of the shark, which his deckhand identified as a great white. "I was in awe, super surprised — it was like winning the lottery."

In accordance with California regulations, the fishermen freed the shark as soon as they realized what they had, though not before capturing their phenomenal catch on camera.

"We've caught some big ones, but that had to be my biggest," Gamez told Fox News.

Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com. More U.S. and World News Stories

Justice Department won't charge NY police officer in 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner: AP source
Posted Jul 16 2019 09:52AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 10:51AM EDT

(AP) -- Federal prosecutors won't bring civil rights charges against a New York City police officer in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press. The person wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Officers were attempting to arrest Garner on charges he sold loose, untaxed cigarettes outside a Staten Island convenience store. src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_EricGarnerMemorial_1563285110136_7525781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_EricGarnerMemorial_1563285110136_7525781_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_EricGarnerMemorial_1563285110136_7525781_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_EricGarnerMemorial_1563285110136_7525781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_EricGarnerMemorial_1563285110136_7525781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A memorial for Eric Garner near where he died after he was taken into police custody in Staten Island on July 22, 2014 in New York City.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Justice Department won't charge NY police officer in 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner: AP source</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:51AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- Federal prosecutors won't bring civil rights charges against a New York City police officer in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.</p><p>That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press. Garner refused to be handcuffed, and officers took him down. Apollo 11 astronauts returning to launch pad 50 years later
By MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer
Posted Jul 16 2019 08:16AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 08:19AM EDT

Apollo 11's astronauts are returning to the exact spot from where they flew to the moon 50 years ago.

NASA has invited Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A on Tuesday. They will mark the precise moment - 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969 - that their Saturn V rocket departed on humanity's first moon landing. Mission commander Neil Armstrong - who took the first lunar footsteps - died in 2012.

It kicks off eight days of golden anniversary celebrations for each day of Apollo 11's voyage. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apollo 11 astronauts returning to launch pad 50 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:16AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apollo 11's astronauts are returning to the exact spot from where they flew to the moon 50 years ago.</p><p>NASA has invited Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A on Tuesday. They will mark the precise moment - 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969 - that their Saturn V rocket departed on humanity's first moon landing. President Trump tells ICE to focus on violent criminals first for deportation
By Mike Flannery
Posted Jul 15 2019 09:30PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 09:19AM EDT

Migrants who are living illegally in Chicago remain fearful of large-scale arrests and deportations. But there's no sign yet of it happening in the city or its neighborhoods.

President Donald Trump Monday said immigration enforcement raids did occur over the weekend, but did not reveal where or how many.

The president said he wants Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to focus first on migrants who are killers or otherwise violent criminals. But there's no sign yet of it happening in the city or its neighborhoods." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump tells ICE to focus on violent criminals first for deportation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Flannery </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Migrants who are living illegally in Chicago remain fearful of large-scale arrests and deportations. 