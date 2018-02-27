Every Apple iPhone can be unlocked, phone-cracking firm Cellebrite claims

(FOX Business) -- Cellebrite, a major contractor with the U.S. government, claims it can unlock and potentially extract data from any Apple iPhone.

The Israel-based company is telling customers that its engineers have the ability to break into devices running iOS 11, Apple’s newest operating system available on the iPhone X and iPhone 8, Forbes reports.

>>VIDEO: US government may have ability to access any iPhone

Apple added new safety features to its operating systems to make it harder to hack into phones. The iOS 11 software requires a passcode that unlocks phones using fingerprints. It also added facial recognition, which raised concerns over prospective hacks.

Cellebrite works with several government agencies, including the FBI and Immigration and Customs enforcement (ICE), to unlock iOS devices.

Read more about this story on FOXBusiness.com.