Disneyland power outage affects multiple rides

- If you ask some park-goers it wasn't a very magical day at Disneyland. Park officials say it was around 11:00 am when a transformer blew at the park leaving guests in 'It's a Small World' in the dark as well creating the need to evacuate about 11 other rides in Mickey's Toontown, Fantasyland, and Frontierland.

The monorail was affected too. Park officials say the actions were taken in an abundance of safety. The place was packed. the park at capacity on this day between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Some took to social media to complain. Twitter was filled with angry guests talking about having a problem like this after paying $124 for a ticket. Smartphone pictures from inside the park showed guests shoulder to shoulder during the outage moving off in different directions.

@Disneyland mob of angry people since the power of off in half of the park. pic.twitter.com/2gjo7s2bCC — MissDiagnosed (@MissDiagnosed_2) December 27, 2017

By late afternoon, officials say power had been restored and that refunds would be handled on a case by case basis.



