Disney cruise ships are getting 2nd island destination
Posted Mar 12 2019 04:10PM EDT <div id="relatedHeadlines-394447032" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Disney cruise ships are getting a second island destination.</p><p>Disney has purchased property on the island of Eleuthera and the Bahamian government has entered into an agreement with Disney to develop the property.</p><p>The Orlando Sentinel reports that Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced the purchase last weekend in a statement.</p><p>The statement said Disney's development of the 700-acre (280-hectare) property will amount to an investment of between $250 million and $400 million.</p><p>The statement also says Disney will donate 190 acres (more than 75 hecatres) of the land including the southernmost tip of the island to the government for a national park. 