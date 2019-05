Firefighters in Butler County, Ohio say a man became trapped inside a large grain silo on Thursday afternoon.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office reports that a medical helicopter was dispatched to a farm in the Ross Township area, about 25 miles northwest of Cincinnati. In helicopter footage from WCPO-TV, rescuers could be seen lowering an oxygen mask and stabilizing boards into the bin. The man's condition was not immediately known.

Grain can behave much like quicksand, creating a suction that draws the victim deeper. Grain also exerts forces of friction and pressure on a person that prevent self-escape. Most deaths are due to immersion and suffocation, according to the United States Centers for Agricultural Safety and Health.

This story was written out of Lake Mary, Florida.