Grain can behave much like quicksand, creating a suction that draws the victim deeper. Grain also exerts forces of friction and pressure on a person that prevent self-escape. Most deaths are due to immersion and suffocation, according to the United States Centers for Agricultural Safety and Health.
Posted May 30 2019 03:49PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 03:50PM EDT
A former Massachusetts police K-9 who was forced into retirement after losing its leg to cancer has found a new home, officials said Wednesday .
The three-legged Bloodhound, Blue, was diagnosed in April with a soft tissue sarcoma, a type of cancer that requires rapid intervention to prevent the disease from spreading to vital organs, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) said in a news release earlier this month.
Doctors determined the 3-year-old dog’s best chance at survival was amputating his front right leg, where the growth had formed, the release said. The surgery effectively ended his career catching criminals with the Billerica Police Department’s K-9 unit.
Posted May 30 2019 03:27PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 03:59PM EDT
Authorities in North Carolina say a 10-month-old baby has died after choking on a pine cone.
Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan says the incident occurred Wednesday morning at a home child-care facility on the city’s south side.
News outlets report records from the state Department of Health and Human Services show the day care has a three-star license, with several violations documented in January. The violations included having more than five children present and not showing proof that infants were visually checked every 15 minutes while sleeping.
Posted May 30 2019 03:42PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 03:44PM EDT
FedEx plans to deliver packages seven days a week starting next January as it tries to keep up with the continuing boom in online shopping.
The company is also taking back nearly 2 million daily deliveries to homes that are currently handled by the post office in a move it says will increase the efficiency of its own network.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company announced the changes Thursday.