A former Massachusetts police K-9 who was forced into retirement after losing its leg to cancer has found a new home, officials said Wednesday .

The three-legged Bloodhound, Blue, was diagnosed in April with a soft tissue sarcoma, a type of cancer that requires rapid intervention to prevent the disease from spreading to vital organs, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) said in a news release earlier this month.

Doctors determined the 3-year-old dog’s best chance at survival was amputating his front right leg, where the growth had formed, the release said. The surgery effectively ended his career catching criminals with the Billerica Police Department’s K-9 unit.