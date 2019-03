- Coyotes can usually fend for themselves, but sometimes getting help from humans is just necessary.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were called to a home in Weston after getting a report of a coyote with its head stuck in a railing that couldn't get free.

When they arrived, they found the animal's head wedged between the rungs of a resident's porch.

The officers were able to get the coyote free with no signs of injury to the animal.

They said the coyote then ran off without a problem.