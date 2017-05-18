< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Connecticut woman allegedly attacks pregnant McDonald's manager over wrong order: report Connecticut woman allegedly attacks pregnant McDonald's manager over wrong order: report
Posted Jun 05 2019 04:14PM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 04:15PM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CREDIT: FOX NEWS" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>CREDIT: FOX NEWS</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410996013-403705775" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CREDIT: FOX NEWS" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>CREDIT: FOX NEWS</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div FOX NEWS - A Connecticut woman was apparently so distraught about her McDonald's order that she allegedly attacked the restaurant's manager — who was pregnant.

Shannelle Hanson, 21, was at a McDonald's in Norwich, a city roughly 40 miles east of Hartford, on Friday night when the incident unfolded.

"She became irate with McDonald's staff due to her displeasure with her McChicken sandwich," police said, according to the Norwich Bulletin.

At that point, Hanson reportedly decided to take the matter into her own hands — and make her own McChicken. Norwich Bulletin.</p> <p>At that point, Hanson reportedly decided to take the matter into her own hands — and make her own McChicken. She allegedly headed behind the kitchen counter, "and assaulted the manager in the process."</p> <p>Hanson was charged with breach of peace and third-degree assault of a pregnant woman, the news outlet reported. She's scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on June 13.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/connecticut-woman-allegedly-attacks-pregnant-woman-mcdonalds">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> <p><u><strong>Read more U.S. AND WORLD news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/tennessee-mother-gets-probation-for-putting-8-month-old-baby-in-freezer">Tennessee mother gets probation for putting 8-month-old baby in freezer</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/mom-convicted-after-toddler-dies-drinking-fentanyl-from-sippy-cup">Mom convicted after toddler dies drinking fentanyl from sippy cup</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/fbi-st-pete-man-left-bomb-outside-va-hospital-was-making-more">FBI: Veteran left bomb outside St. Pete VA hospital; was making more</a></strong></li> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. and World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402481" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/97-year-old-d-day-veteran-parachutes-over-normandy-lands-on-same-ground-he-touched-75-years-ago" title="97-year-old D-Day veteran parachutes over Normandy, lands on same ground he touched 75 years ago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/97_year_old_veteran_parachutes_over_Norm_0_7355046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/97_year_old_veteran_parachutes_over_Norm_0_7355046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/97_year_old_veteran_parachutes_over_Norm_0_7355046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/97_year_old_veteran_parachutes_over_Norm_0_7355046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/97_year_old_veteran_parachutes_over_Norm_0_7355046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 97-year-old veteran who was a paratrooper on D-Day jumped over Normandy 75 years later to honor soldiers and mark the historic anniversary." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>97-year-old D-Day veteran parachutes over Normandy, lands on same ground he touched 75 years ago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 01:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 03:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tom Rice, a 97-year-old veteran, jumped with hundreds of other parachutists over Normandy on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.</p><p>The San Diego resident fell from the sky with the others and landed in a wildflower field in Carentan, France, to honor the airborne soldiers who jumped into gunfire and death ahead of the June 6, 1944 invasion on the beaches.</p><p>“It went perfect, perfect jump,” he said. “I feel great. I’d go up and do it all again.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/apple-recalls-three-prong-wall-adapters-due-to-risk-of-electric-shock" title="Apple recalls three-prong wall adaptors due to risk of electric shock" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/05/Adaptor_1559761016381_7355106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/05/Adaptor_1559761016381_7355106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/05/Adaptor_1559761016381_7355106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/05/Adaptor_1559761016381_7355106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/05/Adaptor_1559761016381_7355106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Courtesy of the US Consumer Product Safety Commission)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apple recalls three-prong wall adaptors due to risk of electric shock</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 02:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apple has issued a recall Wednesday for three-prong wall plug adaptors included in their World Travel Adaptor kits due to risk of electric shock.</p><p>The tech company announced the recall June 5 after receiving six reports from other countries of adaptors breaking and consumers receiving shocks. The recall says the adaptors can break and expose the metal portion of the adaptor, posing an electric shock risk.</p><p>Two consumers were medically evaluated and released with no need for further treatment. No U.S. consumers have reported incidents or injuries according to the recall.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/how-to-choose-the-best-truly-wireless-earbuds-for-your-needs-or-as-a-father-s-day-gift" title="How to choose the best truly wireless earbuds for your needs, or as a Father's Day gift" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/Alternatives_to_air_pods_0_7354711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/Alternatives_to_air_pods_0_7354711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/Alternatives_to_air_pods_0_7354711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/Alternatives_to_air_pods_0_7354711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/Alternatives_to_air_pods_0_7354711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Juan Carlos Bagnell shows off some alternatives to air pods on Good Day LA." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to choose the best truly wireless earbuds for your needs, or as a Father's Day gift</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tshaka Armstrong, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 02:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 03:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Airpods have become as iconic as the original white earbuds Apple sells with iPhones. One analyst cites this data: "Apple is on track to sell approximately 40 million pairs of Airpods in 2019,” But what if you aren't an iPhone user, or you don't want to spend $160? Juan Carlos Bagnell joined us this morning with some great alternatives which would also make great Father's Day gifts, for iPhone and Android users.</p><p>We took a look at 7 pairs of some of the top truly wireless earbuds in the industry and broke them down for you by: battery life, comfort, and sound quality. Those truly wireless earbuds, in no particular order are:</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/spanning-decades-tar-heels-program-is-a-pipeline-for-women-s-world-cup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk_Women%27s%20world%20cup_053019_1559318816630.jpg_7335580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_Women's world cup_053019_1559318816630.jpg-65880-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Spanning decades, Tar Heels program is a pipeline for Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/97-year-old-d-day-veteran-parachutes-over-normandy-lands-on-same-ground-he-touched-75-years-ago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_parachutistsfrancedday_060519_1559756190125_7354706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Veterans and other parachutists drop over Carentan, Normandy, France. to mark the 75-year anniversary of D-Day. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)" title="getty_parachutistsfrancedday_060519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>97-year-old D-Day veteran parachutes over Normandy, lands on same ground he touched 75 years ago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/raccoon-named-hank-williams-spotted-hanging-out-of-car-on-florida-road"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/savannah%20jade_raccoon_060519_1559757538971.png_7354866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="savannah jade_raccoon_060519_1559757538971.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Raccoon named Hank Williams spotted hanging out of car on Florida road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/how-to-choose-the-best-truly-wireless-earbuds-for-your-needs-or-as-a-father-s-day-gift"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/05/Alternatives_to_air_pods_0_7354711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Alternatives_to_air_pods_0_20190605174542-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How to choose the best truly wireless earbuds for your needs, or as a Father's Day gift</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/bernie-sanders-urges-walmart-board-to-pay-workers-more" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/01/Getty%20bernie%20sanders2_1551461771691.png_6840494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/01/Getty%20bernie%20sanders2_1551461771691.png_6840494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/01/Getty%20bernie%20sanders2_1551461771691.png_6840494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/01/Getty%20bernie%20sanders2_1551461771691.png_6840494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/01/Getty%20bernie%20sanders2_1551461771691.png_6840494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/osha-investigating-volcano-bay-after-technical-issues-possible-electrocution" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/VOLCANO%20BAY_1559520673719.jpg_7344620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/VOLCANO%20BAY_1559520673719.jpg_7344620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/VOLCANO%20BAY_1559520673719.jpg_7344620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/VOLCANO%20BAY_1559520673719.jpg_7344620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/VOLCANO%20BAY_1559520673719.jpg_7344620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>OSHA investigating Volcano Bay after technical issues, possible electrocution</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/onstar-alert-leads-to-rescue-of-1-year-old-florida-girl-from-hot-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/columbia%20county%20SO_kristina%20bowermaster_060519_1559766279352.png_7355628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/columbia%20county%20SO_kristina%20bowermaster_060519_1559766279352.png_7355628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/columbia%20county%20SO_kristina%20bowermaster_060519_1559766279352.png_7355628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/columbia%20county%20SO_kristina%20bowermaster_060519_1559766279352.png_7355628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/columbia%20county%20SO_kristina%20bowermaster_060519_1559766279352.png_7355628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>OnStar alert leads to rescue of 1-year-old Florida girl from hot car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/jaguars-sign-rookie-running-back-taj-mcgowan-for-added-depth-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jaguars sign rookie running back Taj McGowan for added depth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/spanning-decades-tar-heels-program-is-a-pipeline-for-women-s-world-cup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk_Women%27s%20world%20cup_053019_1559318816630.jpg_7335580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk_Women%27s%20world%20cup_053019_1559318816630.jpg_7335580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk_Women%27s%20world%20cup_053019_1559318816630.jpg_7335580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk_Women%27s%20world%20cup_053019_1559318816630.jpg_7335580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk_Women%27s%20world%20cup_053019_1559318816630.jpg_7335580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Spanning decades, Tar Heels program is a pipeline for Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 