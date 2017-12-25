WATCH: Christmas morning sunrise over Arlington National Cemetery

- The 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment shared a beautiful Christmas morning sunrise over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The 4th Battalion 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, otherwise known as "The Old Guard" conducts memorial affairs to honor fallen soldiers.

The 3rd U.S Infantry Regiment helps guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, to commemorate unknown and unidentified soldiers who have fallen.

"The Old Guard" is the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army, serving since 1784.

You can watch the full video of the sunrise on their Facebook page.