- Chili's Grill & Bar is celebrating their birthday with a great deal on margaritas.

On March 13th, Presidente Margaritas will cost only $3.13. This promotion runs all day is only valid at participating locations.

The restaurant tweeted a photo teasing the celebration on Sunday.

Wrapping paper: check. Super mysterious items under the wrapping paper: check. Get ready, 3/13 is coming… pic.twitter.com/obdsdi825p — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 10, 2019





2018 was the first time the restaurant chain offered this birthday deal.

You can find the nearest Chili's Grill & Bar by using the location finder on their website.