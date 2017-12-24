Child abducted from Missouri found safe in Brookshire

- Springfield, Missouri police say that a child who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe in Brookshire, Texas.

According to police, 1-year-old Eli Bandurovskiy and the child's father Viktor were located sometime after the noon hour on Christmas Day.

According to a Facebook post by Springfield police, Viktor was arrested on the warrant issued for parental kidnapping and, Eli is safe and sound.

The Amber Alert was issued on Sunday.