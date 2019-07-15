< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. CBP finds $1.7M in methamphetamine inside SUV at U.S.- Mexico border data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=CBP finds $1.7M in methamphetamine inside SUV at U.S.- Mexico border&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/cbp-finds-17m-in-methamphetamine-inside-suv-at-us-mexico-border" data-title="CBP finds $1.7M in methamphetamine inside SUV at U.S.- Mexico border" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/cbp-finds-17m-in-methamphetamine-inside-suv-at-us-mexico-border" addthis:title="CBP finds $1.7M in methamphetamine inside SUV at U.S.- Mexico border"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418186439.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418186439");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418186439-418186333"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418186439-418186333" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:16AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:17AM EDT</span></p> Bridge, the agency reported.</p><p>The estimated total value of the drugs, according to CBP: $1,797,189.92.</p><p>Investigators found 74 packages, which contained a total of 89.87 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, inside the white 2007 Volkswagen Touareg, CBP added.</p><p>"Our officers continue to maintain an elevated enforcement posture to keep our borders secure and prevent dangerous narcotics from entering into our country," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. More U.S. and World News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Barry_moving_inland_0_7522876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Barry_moving_inland_0_7522876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Barry_moving_inland_0_7522876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Barry_moving_inland_0_7522876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Barry_moving_inland_0_7522876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 7 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weakened Barry still poses flood, tornado risks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">REBECCA SANTANA and JONATHAN DREW, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Even though Tropical Depression Barry did not unleash catastrophic flooding in Louisiana, many across the Gulf Coast were urged to take heed of tornado and flash-flood warnings Monday as the storm moved north.</p><p>Barry was downgraded from a tropical storm on Sunday afternoon but continued to pose a threat. Much of Louisiana and Mississippi were under flash-flood watches, as were parts of Arkansas, eastern Texas, western Tennessee and southeastern Missouri.</p><p>Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to be cautious as they ventured outside after a weekend in which many had sheltered indoors.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/ice-raids-planned-in-la-and-at-least-8-other-us-cities" title="ICE raids planned in LA and at least 8 other US cities" data-articleId="418120903" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Protesters march to offices of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement&nbsp;in Chicago, Illinois. The rally is calling for an end to criminalization, detention and deportation of migrants of planned ICE raids. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ICE raids planned in LA and at least 8 other US cities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Southland's immigrant communities are bracing Sunday morning for planned mass arrests by federal immigration authorities as protests continue and local law enforcement agencies insist they would not be taking part in such actions.</p><p>Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were expected to carry out raids across the country, targeting an estimated 2,000 people who have previously been ordered deported. Los Angeles is among the 10 cities expected to be included in the raids. Raids are also anticipated in San Francisco, Denver, Miami, New York, Chicago, Baltimore and Atlanta although similar actions in Houston and New Orleans have reportedly been postponed due to Tropical Storm Barry.</p><p>Hundreds of people rallied against President Donald Trump's promised deportation raids in downtown Los Angeles, across the country and in several other countries late Friday and again on Saturday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/american-airlines-extends-boeing-plane-flight-cancellations-1" title="American Airlines extends Boeing plane flight cancellations" data-articleId="418100302" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image via FOX News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>American Airlines extends Boeing plane flight cancellations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>American Airlines says it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, which is two months longer than it had planned.</p><p>In a statement Sunday, American says the action will result in the cancellation of about 115 flights per day. It says it "remains confident" that the Boeing plane will be recertified this year. But some airline executives are growing doubtful about that timetable.</p><p>United Airlines announced Friday that it was extending its cancellations until Nov. 3, a month longer than it had planned.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>President Trump's tweets against liberal congresswomen called racist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/cbp-finds-17m-in-methamphetamine-inside-suv-at-us-mexico-border" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CBP finds $1.7M in methamphetamine inside SUV at U.S.- Mexico border</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-dad-who-raped-1-year-old-daughter-posted-videos-on-dark-web-gets-70-years-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="James&#x20;Lockhart&#x20;has&#x20;pleaded&#x20;to&#x20;charges&#x20;of&#x20;producing&#x2c;&#x20;distributing&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;possessing&#x20;child&#x20;pornography&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;DOJ&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida dad who raped 1-year-old daughter, posted videos on dark web, gets 70 years: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/adam-sandler-helps-raise-15g-for-thirst-project-in-honor-of-late-disney-star-cameron-boyce" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hector&#x20;Vivas&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;NETFLIX" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Adam Sandler helps raise $15G for Thirst Project in honor of late Disney star Cameron Boyce</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/weakened-barry-still-poses-flood-tornado-risks-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weakened Barry still poses flood, tornado risks</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 