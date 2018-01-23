< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. California Democrats push bill allowing noncitizens to hold party leadership roles

Posted Jul 03 2019 08:47AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 08:49AM EDT data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=California Democrats push bill allowing noncitizens to hold party leadership roles&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/california-democrats-push-bill-allowing-noncitizens-to-hold-party-leadership-roles" data-title="California Democrats push bill allowing noncitizens to hold party leadership roles" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/california-democrats-push-bill-allowing-noncitizens-to-hold-party-leadership-roles" addthis:title="California Democrats push bill allowing noncitizens to hold party leadership roles"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416067827.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416067827");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416067827-308515413"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/23/vote%20sign_1516737119730.jpg_4850682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/23/vote%20sign_1516737119730.jpg_4850682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/23/vote%20sign_1516737119730.jpg_4850682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/23/vote%20sign_1516737119730.jpg_4850682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/23/vote%20sign_1516737119730.jpg_4850682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416067827-308515413" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/23/vote%20sign_1516737119730.jpg_4850682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/23/vote%20sign_1516737119730.jpg_4850682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/23/vote%20sign_1516737119730.jpg_4850682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/23/vote%20sign_1516737119730.jpg_4850682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/23/vote%20sign_1516737119730.jpg_4850682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416067827" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines416067827' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Immigrants with removal orders could face fines</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/21-savage-donates-25-000-for-legal-aid-for-detained-immigrants"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/04/P%2021%20SAVAGE%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_WAGA8e59_711.mxf_00.00.14.08_1549342026244.png_6718466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>21 Savage donates $25K for legal aid</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/oregon-will-allow-undocumented-immigrants-to-get-licenses"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Oregon will allow undocumented immigrants to...</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/supreme-court-trump-shield-immigrant-deportation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/28/supreme_court_getty_1511906722808_4570224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>SCOTUS to decide on bid to end immigrant program</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/trump-plans-to-roll-back-deportation-protections-for-families-of-us-troops-immigration-lawyers-say"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/trump%20salutes%20marine_1561672363053.png_7451591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Report: Military deportation protections to be cut</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - California lawmakers proposed a bill last week that, if passed, would give<a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/california-democrats-push-state-bill-to-allow-noncitizens-to-hold-party-leadership-roles"> noncitizens the chance to serve</a> in state and local Democratic Party leadership positions.</p><p>While current state law limits the ability of noncitizens to participate in party politics, the new bill (SB288) would let them serve as state convention delegates and county committee leaders with the Democratic Party, allowing them to be involved in the party platform and other issues.</p><p>California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco who was one of the lawmakers behind SB288, did not return Fox News' request for comment but speaking to reporters last Friday said that the new bill was meant both as a way for noncitizens to have a say in the policies of the California Democratic Party -- and as a rebuke of the Trump administration's hardline immigration stance.</p><p>"We need to continue to send a very, very loud message that we are ... going to embrace and uplift and support all American immigrant neighbors," Wiener said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. He added that the current White House has caused a great amount of "fear and anxiety" among many immigrants.</p><p>The bill would only be applicable to leadership and delegate positions within the Democratic Party, and would not apply to the California Republican Party.</p><p>Local Democratic officials, in discussing the bill, suggested it could apply to some undocumented immigrants including so-called Dreamers -- young immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children who were given a temporary deportation reprieve under the Obama administration.</p><p>SB288 has been widely panned by Republicans in the state, who argue that the measure is less about helping immigrants and more about Democrats "pandering" to the party's progressive base.</p><p>"It's abject pandering and arrogance," Shawn Steel, the Republican National Committeeman for California, told Fox News. "This is what happens when you have too much power…it's just progressives trying to out-progressive each other."</p><p>In an already liberal-leaning state, Democrats won supermajority control of both houses of the state legislature last November and retained control of the governor's mansion when then-Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom easily defeated his Republican opponent, John Cox.</p><p>Given the party's control in Sacramento and that the bill only pertains to the Democrat's delegates and committees, SB288 appears poised to pass easily through the legislature and make its way to Newsom's desk.</p><p>"Democrats can do whatever they want in California right now," Steel said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. and World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402481" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/michigan-church-erases-medical-debt-for-nearly-2-000-families-report" title="Michigan church erases medical debt for nearly 2,000 families: report" data-articleId="416068696" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/church%20generic_1556664395040.jpg_7190194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/church%20generic_1556664395040.jpg_7190194_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/church%20generic_1556664395040.jpg_7190194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/church%20generic_1556664395040.jpg_7190194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/church%20generic_1556664395040.jpg_7190194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan church erases medical debt for nearly 2,000 families: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly 2,000 families in western Michigan will find out this week that all their medical debts have been paid off by a church in the area.</p><p>Grand Rapids First, a church in Wyoming, Mich., announced Sunday that the church will be paying off the medical debt of 1,899 families in four counties, an amount that totals nearly $2 million, the Detroit Free Press reported.</p><p>"Today , that $1,832,439.26 that's looming over families right now, those families that are living at poverty rates or less, has been paid in full as a result of a gift from this church," lead pastor Sam Rijfkogel told the congregation during his Sunday sermon. "Paid in full, not held against them one bit."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/thousands-of-barrels-of-jim-beam-bourbon-burn-in-kentucky-1" title="Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in Kentucky" data-articleId="416066288" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in Kentucky</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Firefighters in Kentucky are trying to extinguish a burning Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon.</p><p>Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler tells WKYT-TV that two barrel warehouses caught fire late Tuesday. Crews said one warehouse initially caught fire and the flames spread to a second warehouse.</p><p>The first warehouse fire is under control, but the other kept burning for hours.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/funeral-set-for-detective-who-fought-for-911-compensation-1" title="Funeral set for detective who fought for 9/11 compensation" data-articleId="416046718" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561815927091_7456393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Funeral set for detective who fought for 9/11 compensation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 05:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former New York City police detective who fought until his final days for the extension of the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund is being remembered Wednesday with a funeral service in Queens.</p><p>The funeral ceremony for Detective Luis Alvarez, 53, is being held at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, New York.</p><p>RELATED: Hero 9/11 first responder with cancer dies at 53; testified to Congress with Jon Stewart</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> 