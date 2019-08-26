< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425600951" data-article-version="1.0">Burger King employee allegedly refuses to serve deaf woman at drive-thru: 'It's too busy'</h1> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 07:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 07:29AM EDT</span></p> </div>

<p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - An employee at a fast-food restaurant has reportedly been fired after claiming he was too busy to take a deaf woman's order.</p><p>Rachel Hollis says that she had her order written down on her phone before she pulled into the drive-thru at an Oklahoma City Burger King. Despite that, the man working the window reportedly refused to serve her.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="510" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffoxokc%2Fposts%2F10157160733635861&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

The employee told Hollis that it was too busy and that he couldn't do "a full order at the window," KFOR 4 reports. Hollis told the outlet that she was grabbing dinner for her two sons in the car with her, who she had recently taken to hockey practice.

"I had my order ready, I had it typed on my phone. I do that often when I go through drive-thrus, it hasn't ever been an issue," Hollis told KFOR. "I show him my order, and he gives me this face of frustration."

The employee reportedly gave Hollis a note that said, "Can't do a full order at the window. Too busy." When she refused to leave, the man reportedly came back and began arguing with her.

Hollis recorded footage of the incident, which shows the man repeating that "it's too busy" for "a full order at the window." He then says, "It has nothing to do with your disability, I have a disability, too."

When Hollis still didn't leave, the restaurant called the police, Newsweek reports.

"I've never experienced anything like that, for someone to call the police," Hollis told KFOR 4. "That's crazy, it just doesn't seem right."

Newsweek reports that Hollis was eventually able to get her order from another employee.

In a statement obtained by KFOR 4, a spokesperson for Burger King said, "All guests should be treated with respect and provided with a high level of service at our restaurants. The restaurant owner has reached out to the guest and her family to apologize, the employee was terminated and all employees at the location will undergo additional sensitivity training to ensure our customers always feel welcomed."

Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.

