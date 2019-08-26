The employee told Hollis that it was too busy and that he couldn't do "a full order at the window," KFOR 4 reports. Hollis told the outlet that she was grabbing dinner for her two sons in the car with her, who she had recently taken to hockey practice.
"I had my order ready, I had it typed on my phone. I do that often when I go through drive-thrus, it hasn't ever been an issue," Hollis told KFOR. "I show him my order, and he gives me this face of frustration."
The employee reportedly gave Hollis a note that said, "Can't do a full order at the window. Too busy." When she refused to leave, the man reportedly came back and began arguing with her.
Hollis recorded footage of the incident, which shows the man repeating that "it's too busy" for "a full order at the window." He then says, "It has nothing to do with your disability, I have a disability, too."
When Hollis still didn't leave, the restaurant called the police, Newsweek reports.
"I've never experienced anything like that, for someone to call the police," Hollis told KFOR 4. "That's crazy, it just doesn't seem right."
Newsweek reports that Hollis was eventually able to get her order from another employee.
In a statement obtained by KFOR 4, a spokesperson for Burger King said, "All guests should be treated with respect and provided with a high level of service at our restaurants. The restaurant owner has reached out to the guest and her family to apologize, the employee was terminated and all employees at the location will undergo additional sensitivity training to ensure our customers always feel welcomed."
Posted Aug 26 2019 09:00AM EDT
Updated Aug 26 2019 09:44AM EDT
An Idaho couple is facing charges after authorities reportedly found four children living in an “unlivable” home infested with thousands of cockroaches and hundreds of spiders, according to police.
Officers arrested Eugene Bergener, 50, and Moranda Young, 32, on Aug. 15 after police conducted a welfare check at a residence in Nampa, located about 20 miles west of Boise, KIVI-TV reported.
Before entering the home, investigators noticed a “very pungent” urine odor coming from the property and saw “cockroaches crawling on the sofa” when they looked through a front window, according to a police report cited by KIVI-TV.
Posted Aug 26 2019 08:08AM EDT
Updated Aug 26 2019 08:30AM EDT
G-7 countries on Monday agreed to an immediate $20 million fund to help Amazon countries fight wildfires and launch a long-term global initiative to protect the world's largest rainforest.
The announcement came from French President Emmanuel Macron, the host of this year's meeting of G-7 leaders, and the Chilean President Sebastián Piñera. Macron said that the Amazon represents the "lungs" of the planet and that leaders were studying the possibility of similar support in Africa, also suffering from fires in its rainforests.
Posted Aug 25 2019 05:24PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 07:04PM EDT
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was looking "very seriously" at ending the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil.
Trump spoke to reporters as he departed the White House for a speech in Louisville, Kentucky. He said birthright citizenship was "frankly ridiculous."
"We're looking at it very, very seriously," he said.