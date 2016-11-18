< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bride-to-be freaks out when fiancé puts dog's surgery over wedding: 'He's a member of the family' Bride-to-be freaks out when fiancé puts dog's surgery over wedding: 'He's a member of the family' member of the family'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/bride-to-be-freaks-out-when-fiance-puts-dogs-surgery-over-wedding-hes-a-member-of-the-family-" addthis:title="Bride-to-be freaks out when fiancé puts dog's surgery over wedding: ‘He's a member of the family'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422125958.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422125958");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422125958-400678917"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/18/wedding%20generic_1479508201082_2300810_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/18/wedding%20generic_1479508201082_2300810_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/18/wedding%20generic_1479508201082_2300810_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/18/wedding%20generic_1479508201082_2300810_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/18/wedding%20generic_1479508201082_2300810_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422125958-400678917" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/18/wedding%20generic_1479508201082_2300810_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/18/wedding%20generic_1479508201082_2300810_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/18/wedding%20generic_1479508201082_2300810_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/18/wedding%20generic_1479508201082_2300810_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/11/18/wedding%20generic_1479508201082_2300810_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div Posted Aug 04 2019 02:55PM EDT
Updated Aug 04 2019 03:00PM EDT

FOX NEWS - After spending thousands of dollars to help his dog without telling his fiancé, a man is wondering if his future wife shares the same priorities as him. According to him, his pet dog started acting strangely. “(The) first couple of vet visits didn’t show anything," he wrote, "until eventually, we felt a large lump under his fur which was later identified as a tumor. It was confirmed to be malignant and required surgery to remove completely.”</p> <p>He claims that the vet told him the surgery would cost $5,000 and that there was “no guarantee” it would be a success. The poster decided to go through with the surgery because the cost “didn’t matter” to him. As he saw it, there was no question that he should do whatever he could to save his dog.</p> <p>He continued to describe his financial situation with his fiancé, saying, “I paid for the surgery out of my own savings. This is important. My fiancée and I have separate finances and my savings are easily 5x what she had saved up.”</p> <p>Unfortunately, it seems that his bride-to-be didn’t see things the same way he did. “When she found out how much the surgery cost, she went ballistic that I paid for the surgery without asking her when we’re planning a wedding,” he said. “She says that she will have to downsize her wedding to compensate and that my dog is already so old (10) the money ‘wouldn’t go far.’ I can’t even comprehend how she could say that to me.”</p> <p>“I honestly can’t empathize with her here, which has caused a massive rift in a previously amazing relationship,” the story continues. “My dog is my dog and he’s a member of the family. I refuse to put a few thousand dollars over his well-being. My fiancée is acting as though I’m being selfish and that our wedding should come first since we’re starting a family.”</p> <p>Since then, it appears that things haven’t gotten better. “She hasn’t talked to me since other than to tell me to take out the garbage, clean the dishes, etc,” he continues. “If I try to engage conversation she will shut down or walk away. She refuses to talk this over unless I get on my knees, grovel and apologize. I can’t bring myself to do this as a matter of principle and self-respect.”</p> <p>The responses to the original post were divided. Many agreed that the dog was important and didn’t fault the original poster for spending the money on the beloved pet. Where they disagreed with him, however, was that they felt his fiancé had a right to be part of the discussion before making such a big financial decision.</p> <p>As one user put it, “It amazes me how many people are cool with getting married before discussing such basic things as finance in the relationship.”</p> <p>Another user took the groom-to-be’s side, posting, “It’s his money though. Money HE saved. Obviously they are both in the wrong as they don’t seem to have discussed a budget but honestly... if my significant other started getting pissed at me for spending the money I saved (we have separate finances as well.. but to be fair, he has more in his savings than I do... and we also have a joint account for bills and vacations) I would check that as a red flag. And on top of that, my dog comes first. I’d rather have my dog than a wedding.”</p> <p>Other users saw her point of view, with one commenting, “I somewhat agree. $5000 is a lot of money to spend without talking it over with your significant other. That being said, if their priorities were better aligned, it may not have been a big thing.”</p> <p>Another user thought that the couple has a different issue, posting, “Communication is so important to any relationship. And you two are not communicating. 1) You need to have a realistic talk about budgeting. Not just for the wedding. You need to have savings for emergencies. 2) You need to discuss major expenditures. There is always room for discussion (if not compromise). 3) You need to set realistic expectations about life together. What happens if your dog gets sick? A car breaks down? You have a child? officials to seek death penalty" data-articleId="421997603" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Armed Policemen gather next to an FBI armoured vehicle next to the Cielo Vista Mall as an active shooter situation is going inside the Mall in El Paso on August 03, 2019.&nbsp;(Photo credit should read JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>El Paso shooting leaves 20 dead, 26 injured; officials to seek death penalty</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 01:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>EL PASO, Texas (FOX NEWS/AP) — A gunman killed 20 people and injured 26 others Saturday after he opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, state and city officials said.</p><p>A Justice Department official says the federal government is treating the El Paso shooting as a "domestic terrorist" case.</p><p>U.S. Attorney John Bash said Sunday at a news conference in El Paso that the federal government is also investigating the attack with a view toward bringing federal hate crime charges.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/sister-el-paso-shooting-victim-25-gave-her-life-for-her-son" title="Sister: El Paso shooting victim, 25, 'gave her life' for son" data-articleId="422145395" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sister: El Paso shooting victim, 25, 'gave her life' for son</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MORGAN LEE, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 25-year-old woman who was shot while apparently shielding her 2-month-old son was among the 20 people killed when a gunman opened fire in a crowded El Paso shopping area, her sister said.</p><p>Leta Jamrowski, 19, of El Paso, learned Saturday afternoon that her sister Jordan Anchondo had been shot to death at Walmart while shopping for back-to-school supplies earlier in the day. Jamrowski spoke to The Associated Press as she paced a waiting room at the University Medical Center of El Paso, where her 2-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones - the result of his mother's fall.</p><p>"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," she said. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/dayton-shooting-victims-identified-gunman-s-sister-among-killed" title="Dayton shooting victims identified, gunman's sister among killed" data-articleId="422126831" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police mark evidence after an active shooter opened fire in the Oregon district in Dayton, Ohio on August 4, 2019. Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dayton shooting victims identified, gunman's sister among killed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 02:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 06:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DAYTON, Ohio (FOX 10) — Police say 24-year-old Connor Betts behind a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killed his sister and eight others before he was fatally shot by police.</p><p>They say his 22-year-old sister, Megan, was the youngest of the deceased victims, who were all killed in the same area. The others were adults ranging in age from 25 to 57.</p><p>Victims identified by Dayton Deputy Director and Assistant Police Chief Lt. Col. Matt Carper:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary 