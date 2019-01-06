Bride's wedding dance with terminally ill dad in wheelchair goes viral

- The traditional father-daughter wedding dance between one Alabama bride and her dad is being hailed as the best rendition to date, after footage of the emotionally powerful scene went viral on Facebook.

On Dec. 29, Mary Bourne Butts (née Roberts) was thrilled to hit the dance floor with her father, Jim. Though many brides look forward to the classic reception ritual, Mary Bourne, a professional dance teacher, was especially grateful to have her father by her side on the big day.

In May 2017, Jim was diagnosed with glioblastoma – an incurable form of brain cancer – and began hospice care in mid-December, AL.com reports. When Mary Bourne’s wedding day to her beau, James, arrived, the dad and daughter were determined to make their special dance count.

After the morning ceremony at St. Francis at the Point Church in Point Clear, a brunch reception for the happy couple and their 175 guests commenced at The Grand Hotel. There, the bride and her father (in a wheelchair) hit the dance floor to Lee Ann Womack’s classic 2000 tune, “I Hope You Dance,” a song that the bride told AL.com that she and her father enjoyed dancing to together since she was a little girl.

