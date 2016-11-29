< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Boston schools to offer free menstrual supplies for students
Posted Jun 18 2019 01:28PM EDT   Posted Jun 18 2019 01:28PM EDT Schools in Boston will soon give out free menstrual supplies to students.</p><p>Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston Public Schools have <a href="https://www.bostonpublicschools.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=14&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=23591&PageID=1">announced the launch of a program</a> that will bring free menstrual supplies to schools throughout the district.</p><p>"This pilot program is about equity in our schools, and among our young people," said Mayor Walsh. "Nearly one in five girls in the U.S. have left school early, or missed school all together because they didn't have access to menstrual products. I'm proud BPS continues to be a leader in equity, ensuring our students have the resources they need, and access to the same opportunities."</p><p>The schools that will receive free menstrual supplies include grades six through 12. School nurses will receive the supplies at the beginning of the school year and as needed throughout the year. The nurses will eventually give the supplies to teachers after the initial pilot.</p><p>"I'm grateful to Mayor Walsh for funding this important program, and making sure that girls in BPS don't have to choose between taking care of their health, and going to class," said Laura Perille, Interim BPS Superintendent. NYC to become first city to directly fund abortions
Posted Jun 18 2019 12:43PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 12:56PM EDT
New York City could become the first city to set aside funds strictly for abortion , according to a councilmember who called the move a "beacon for the rest of the country."
Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, both Democrats, announced a budget agreement Friday, set to be voted on this week, that would allocate $250,000 to the New York Abortion Access Fund, which called it "extremely good news" amid other states passing anti-abortion laws.
While the amount that will be funded is small, it seems to be a direct challenge to the growing number of states restricting access to abortions.

Broadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales
Posted Jun 18 2019 12:13PM EDT
A Broadway depiction of former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton will be ending its run early due to underwhelming ticket sales .
The production of "Hillary and Clinton" was scheduled to close July 21, but producer Scott Rudin announced Monday that its final performance will be held Sunday. June 23. The play cost $4.2 million to produce and accumulated only $4.7 million at the box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The show, titled "Hillary and Clinton," takes place in March 2008 and offers a fictional behind-the-scenes look at the former secretary of state's first presidential campaign as then-Senator Barack Obama began gaining momentum. The play stars Tony winners Laurie Metcalf as the Democratic candidate and John Lithgow as former President Bill Clinton.

Police: 2 die, 1 child missing after woman intentionally drives into river
Posted Jun 18 2019 11:55AM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 11:56AM EDT
Authorities say they found the body of a woman and one child and are looking for another child after the woman intentionally drove into a southwestern Michigan river.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says two upset girls told officers late Monday that a family member had driven a vehicle into the Kalamazoo River. It's unclear if the girls were also in the vehicle and escaped.
Officers found the submerged vehicle at Verburg Park. Capt. Brad Misner tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that the bodies of the woman and one child were found, and that they're searching for the other child on Tuesday. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYC to become first city to directly fund abortions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 12:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 12:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York City could become the first city to set aside funds strictly for abortion , according to a councilmember who called the move a "beacon for the rest of the country."</p><p>Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, both Democrats, announced a budget agreement Friday, set to be voted on this week, that would allocate $250,000 to the New York Abortion Access Fund, which called it "extremely good news" amid other states passing anti-abortion laws.</p><p>While the amount that will be funded is small, it seems to be a direct challenge to the growing number of states restricting access to abortions.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/broadway-play-hillary-and-clinton-closing-early-due-to-low-ticket-sales" title="Broadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales" data-articleId="413327075" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="RALEIGH, NC - NOVEMBER 08: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and her husband former U.S. President Bill Clinton (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Broadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 12:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Broadway depiction of former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton will be ending its run early due to underwhelming ticket sales .</p><p>The production of "Hillary and Clinton" was scheduled to close July 21, but producer Scott Rudin announced Monday that its final performance will be held Sunday. June 23. The play cost $4.2 million to produce and accumulated only $4.7 million at the box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.</p><p>The show, titled "Hillary and Clinton," takes place in March 2008 and offers a fictional behind-the-scenes look at the former secretary of state's first presidential campaign as then-Senator Barack Obama began gaining momentum. The play stars Tony winners Laurie Metcalf as the Democratic candidate and John Lithgow as former President Bill Clinton.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-2-die-1-child-missing-after-woman-intentionally-drives-into-river" title="Police: 2 die, 1 child missing after woman intentionally drives into river" data-articleId="413323064" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 2 die, 1 child missing after woman intentionally drives into river</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say they found the body of a woman and one child and are looking for another child after the woman intentionally drove into a southwestern Michigan river.</p><p>The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says two upset girls told officers late Monday that a family member had driven a vehicle into the Kalamazoo River. It's unclear if the girls were also in the vehicle and escaped.</p><p>Officers found the submerged vehicle at Verburg Park. Capt. Brad Misner tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that the bodies of the woman and one child were found, and that they're searching for the other child on Tuesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, at all U.S. locations on June 18. (Photo by Taco Bell)" title="locos taco_1559590081472.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/norwegian-island-wants-to-become-the-worlds-first-time-free-zone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/norway_1560808693270_7410811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sommarøy, translated to "Summer Island," is an island in West Tromsø that will see 24-hour daylight during the summer months. (Photo by Jøran Mikkelsen/provided)" title="norway_1560808693270-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Norwegian island wants to become the world's first time-free zone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/tips-on-creating-a-happier-healthier-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/V%20HEALTHY%20HOME%20DESIGN_00.00.40.12_1560868295328.png_7413548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V HEALTHY HOME DESIGN_00.00.40.12_1560868295328.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tips on creating a happier, healthier home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/powerful-quake-jolts-northwest-japan-tsunami-warning-issued-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/18/JAPAN%20EARTHQUAKE_1560866856841.png_7413623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="JAPAN EARTHQUAKE_1560866856841.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Powerful quake jolts northwest Japan, tsunami warning issued</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413341122'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a iPhone | iPad | Android Most Recent

Fake Uber driver gets 30 years for sexually assaulting Florida teen

Acting Defense Secretary Shanahan withdraws his nomination, President Trump announces

Alabama deputies find 'attack squirrel,' meth during drug raid

Good boy! Rookie K-9 makes heroin-fentanyl bust during his first day on the job

NYC to become first city to directly fund abortions data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/foust%20for%20web_1560878250094.png_7414063_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/foust%20for%20web_1560878250094.png_7414063_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/foust%20for%20web_1560878250094.png_7414063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/foust%20for%20web_1560878250094.png_7414063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fake Uber driver gets 30 years for sexually assaulting Florida teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-acting-defense-secretary-shanahan-withdraws-nomination" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/18/FLICKR%20Trump%20Acting%20Defense%20Secretary%20Shanahan_1560878061751.jpg_7414241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/18/FLICKR%20Trump%20Acting%20Defense%20Secretary%20Shanahan_1560878061751.jpg_7414241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/18/FLICKR%20Trump%20Acting%20Defense%20Secretary%20Shanahan_1560878061751.jpg_7414241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/18/FLICKR%20Trump%20Acting%20Defense%20Secretary%20Shanahan_1560878061751.jpg_7414241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/18/FLICKR%20Trump%20Acting%20Defense%20Secretary%20Shanahan_1560878061751.jpg_7414241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Trump&#x20;is&#x20;greeted&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Pentagon&#x20;by&#x20;acting&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;Defense&#x20;Patrick&#x20;Shanahan&#x20;Friday&#x2c;&#x20;March&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;where&#x20;President&#x20;Trump&#x20;attended&#x20;a&#x20;meeting&#x20;with&#x20;national&#x20;security&#x20;officials&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andrea&#x20;Hanks&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Acting Defense Secretary Shanahan withdraws his nomination, President Trump announces</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/alabama-deputies-find-attack-squirrel-meth-during-drug-raid" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Limestone_AttackSquirrel2_061819%20copy_1560876584261.jpg_7414050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Limestone_AttackSquirrel2_061819%20copy_1560876584261.jpg_7414050_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Limestone_AttackSquirrel2_061819%20copy_1560876584261.jpg_7414050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Limestone_AttackSquirrel2_061819%20copy_1560876584261.jpg_7414050_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Limestone_AttackSquirrel2_061819%20copy_1560876584261.jpg_7414050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alabama deputies find 'attack squirrel,' meth during drug raid</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/rookie-k-9-makes-heroin-fentanyl-bust-during-his-first-day-on-the-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9%20beau_1560876869502.png_7414053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9%20beau_1560876869502.png_7414053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9%20beau_1560876869502.png_7414053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9%20beau_1560876869502.png_7414053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9%20beau_1560876869502.png_7414053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Norwood&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good boy! Rookie K-9 makes heroin-fentanyl bust during his first day on the job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/nyc-to-become-first-city-to-directly-fund-abortions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NYC to become first city to directly fund abortions</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a 