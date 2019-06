- Schools in Boston will soon give out free menstrual supplies to students.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston Public Schools have announced the launch of a program that will bring free menstrual supplies to schools throughout the district.

"This pilot program is about equity in our schools, and among our young people," said Mayor Walsh. "Nearly one in five girls in the U.S. have left school early, or missed school all together because they didn't have access to menstrual products. I'm proud BPS continues to be a leader in equity, ensuring our students have the resources they need, and access to the same opportunities."

The schools that will receive free menstrual supplies include grades six through 12. School nurses will receive the supplies at the beginning of the school year and as needed throughout the year. The nurses will eventually give the supplies to teachers after the initial pilot.

"I'm grateful to Mayor Walsh for funding this important program, and making sure that girls in BPS don't have to choose between taking care of their health, and going to class," said Laura Perille, Interim BPS Superintendent. "Offering free, easily accessible menstrual supplies means that more students will have access to the supplies they need, and are able to stay in class and focus on their education."

The program is receiving $100,000 for the pilot and is part of Mayor Walsh's 2020 budget.

The program will begin in the fall of the 2019 school year.

