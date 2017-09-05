Body of infant ripped from parent's arms by floodwaters recovered

- The body of a 3-month-old girl who was ripped out of her parent's arms by floodwaters has been recovered by search crews, the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office says.

Authorities say the parents were attempting to cross Winters Bayou between New Waverly and Coldspring on August 27 when their truck was swept off the road and into floodwaters. The parents told rescuers they were escaping their sinking truck when strong, rushing floodwaters swept the baby away.The parents spent three hours clinging to trees before rescuers from the Punkin-Evergreen Fire Department and New Waverly Fire Department were able to reach them.

Firefighters rescued two men from another vehicle, but could not find the child.