A North Carolina woman was held as a sex slave and repeatedly tortured in two hotel rooms and two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, police said on Friday .

The woman, whose identity was not released, was "forced into sexual acts with random men" and "physically and mentally punished... if she failed to meet a certain quota financially," the Pineville Police Department said in a news release.

At two national hotels in Pineville, about 15 miles south of Charlotte, the woman was verbally abused, choked in ice baths and branded with a hot coat hanger, police said. The violence unfolded in front of her two children who were occasionally beaten with a belt but not sexually abused, investigators added.