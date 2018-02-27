Battle between Georgia Senate and major company may have ripple effect

- A decision by Delta Airlines has caused the Atlanta-based company some turbulence. Delta's move to pull a discount for NRA member in response to the Parkland, Florida school shooting has outraged some state senators like Georgia Republican Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle.

Cagle threatened to block a fuel tax deal that would save Delta millions if they don't reverse their decision.

"I'm tired of conservatives being kicked around on our values, so it's time that we stand up and fight and show corporations that conservative values are important," Cagle said Monday.

Emory University professor Ram Chellappa warns lawmakers getting involved with private companies’ political stances' can have a ripple effect.

"This can have far-reaching implications," Chellappa said.

Chellappa said companies like Amazon are watching closely and could decide to pass on Atlanta in favor of other cities.

"These pieces of legislation aren't attractive to other firms," Chellappa said.

Now some other parts of the country see an opening to woo Delta. Virginia told the airline company "You're welcome here." An Ohio lawmaker also chiming in and inviting Delta to call that state home. Birmingham, New York City and Minneapolis also pledging to roll out the welcome mat.

"Of course we don't want Atlanta to leave here," Chellappa said. "It would have a big impact. Major corporations not only bring their business but they also bring intellectual people which contributes to the ecosystem and our community as a whole."

Delta is not talking about Cagle's proposal and has not made any indication it plans to leave.

