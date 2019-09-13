"People have been looking, but we don't really come up with anything," Thomas said, adding that he's heard rumors that someone saw a boat belonging to his son, a marine pilot, though the vessel also hasn't been found.
He especially misses his 8-year-old grandson: "He was my fishing partner. We were close."
The loss weighs on Thomas, who said he tries to stay busy cleaning up his home so he doesn't think about them.
"It's one of those things. I'm heartbroken, but life goes on," he said. "You pick up the pieces bit by bit. ... I've got to rebuild a house. I've got three more kids. I've got to live for them until my time comes."
Meanwhile, a cluster of heavy thunderstorms is heading toward the Bahamas and is expected to further drench the communities bashed by Dorian. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday that the system was expected to become a tropical storm within 36 hours and would hit parts of the northwestern Bahamas with tropical storm-force winds and heavy rains.
In the Abaco islands, which Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says are mostly decimated, the search for loved ones is even more intense. Diego Carey, a 25-year-old from the hard-hit community of Marsh Harbor, left Abaco for the capital, Nassau, after Dorian hit but returned Thursday after a 12-hour boat ride to search for two friends who remain missing.
"We were together during the storm. It happened so fast. The roof just blew off," he said, adding that was the last time he saw them. "It's so traumatizing."
At least 42 people died in Abaco and eight in Grand Bahama, and Minnis has warned that number will increase significantly.
He assured Bahamians in a recent televised address that the government was working hard to recover bodies and notify families, adding that officials are providing counseling amid reports of nightmares and psychological trauma.
"The grief is unbearable," the prime minister said. "Many are in despair, wondering if their loved ones are still alive."
Still, reunions, although few, are happening nearly two weeks after the storm made landfall Sept. 1.
The family of Trevon Laing had thought the 24-year-old man was dead after a police officer told them that two bodies had been found in the community of Gold Rock Creek, including that of a young man. His mother went into mourning for five days.
When his family visited the community to verify what they were told, Laing wasn't around, buttressing their fears that he was dead. When he returned, he said, he found his brother crying on the front porch.
"I'm like: 'Hey, I'm not dead! You guys have no faith in me. I'm a survivor,'" he said, adding with a laugh. "He was shocked and mad at the same time."
Others who were reported missing and presumed dead were found in part thanks to the determination of people like Joyce Thomas, who did not stop searching for her brother, Bennett.
She traveled from Nassau to Freeport in Grand Bahama and then drove out to McLean's Town, only to be forced to turn around because the street was still impassable. She tried again the next day and managed to reach the neighborhood where they grew up. There, she found only the foundation of his home. Her fear grew as she walked through the neighborhood.
Back in Nassau, she chastised their father for not doing enough to find his son.
"'Go to NEMA, go to the police station," she recalled telling him, referring to the islands' National Emergency Management Agency. "Don't just sit there. Do something.'"
"I wasn't even eating until I heard my brother was OK," Thomas said.
That came when she spotted him on a bicycle as she and her aunt drove again through McLean's Town.
"I said, 'Boy, come here! I miss you so much,'" Thomas told him as they clung to each other in a long hug. "I have other brothers, but this is my heart."
Posted Sep 13 2019 03:43PM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 04:19PM EDT
President Donald Trump lamented on Thursday at a Baltimore policy retreat that energy efficient light bulbs make him “look orange.”
"The light bulb. People said what's with the light bulb? I said here's the story," Trump said at Thursday's GOP House Retreat Dinner, according to Newsweek . "And I looked at it, the bulb that we're being forced to use, number one to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst."
But professional photographers and makeup artists told the Washington Post that energy-saving light bulbs are probably not to blame.
Posted Sep 13 2019 07:23AM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 08:36AM EDT
Pro golfer Tiger Woods and singing superstar Justin Timberlake have pledged a whopping $6 million to help the Bahamas recover after Hurricane Dorian.
Woods and Timberlake have established the One Bahamas Fund. They say they will match dollar for dollar the next $6 million raised.
Posted Sep 12 2019 10:18PM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 10:19PM EDT
The Como Zoo is celebrating its latest addition to the zoo family, according to a press release.
The zoo's giraffe, Clover, gave birth on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Zoo visitors caught the early moments of Clover in labor late in the afternoon, when the baby's hooves began to emerge.
The baby male is Clover's eighth calf and is the 23rd giraffe birth at the zoo in 25 years.