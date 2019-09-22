< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Baby dies after pregnant woman fatally struck by semi in River North Baby dies after pregnant woman fatally struck by semi in River North addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/baby-dies-after-pregnant-woman-fatally-struck-by-semi-in-river-north" addthis:title="Baby dies after pregnant woman fatally struck by semi in River North"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429867020.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429867020");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429867020-429866695"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/wfld_pregnant%20woman%20dies%20in%20crash_092219_1569167414074.png_7670537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/wfld_pregnant%20woman%20dies%20in%20crash_092219_1569167414074.png_7670537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/wfld_pregnant%20woman%20dies%20in%20crash_092219_1569167414074.png_7670537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/wfld_pregnant%20woman%20dies%20in%20crash_092219_1569167414074.png_7670537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/wfld_pregnant%20woman%20dies%20in%20crash_092219_1569167414074.png_7670537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429867020-429866695" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/wfld_pregnant%20woman%20dies%20in%20crash_092219_1569167414074.png_7670537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/wfld_pregnant%20woman%20dies%20in%20crash_092219_1569167414074.png_7670537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/wfld_pregnant%20woman%20dies%20in%20crash_092219_1569167414074.png_7670537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/wfld_pregnant%20woman%20dies%20in%20crash_092219_1569167414074.png_7670537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE (CHICAGO) - A pregnant woman was struck and killed by a semitrailer Tuesday in the River North neighborhood, according to police.

The 29-year-old woman was crossing the intersection of Grand Avenue and LaSalle Drive about 11:30 a.m. when she was struck by a semi turning left on Grand, Chicago police said.

She was pinned under the semi and had to be extricated, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

Paramedics took her to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

On Sunday morning, officials confirmed the baby died. The Cook County medical examiner's office released an autopsy Wednesday that found she died from being struck by a truck. She was identified as Elizabeth Boshardy of East Ukrainian Village.

The driver, a 67-year-old man from west suburban Lyons, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to police. More U.S. and World News Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Merced%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office_amber%20alert%20dangerous_092319_1569238636643.png_7671433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Merced%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office_amber%20alert%20dangerous_092319_1569238636643.png_7671433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Merced%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office_amber%20alert%20dangerous_092319_1569238636643.png_7671433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Merced%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office_amber%20alert%20dangerous_092319_1569238636643.png_7671433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Merced%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office_amber%20alert%20dangerous_092319_1569238636643.png_7671433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Amber alert issued after 2-year-old boy is abducted by 'armed and dangerous' father, deputies say

Posted Sep 23 2019 07:46AM EDT
Updated Sep 23 2019 07:47AM EDT

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert after a young boy was abducted by his 'armed and dangerous' father.

According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for the abduction of 2-year-old John Weir. They say that the child was taken by his father, Steven Weir, who is armed and dangerous.

John and Steven were reportedly last seen in the Merced-Atwater area of Merced County on Friday in a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra with California license plate 5SKT544. They say that the child was taken by his father, Steven Weir, who is armed and dangerous.</p><p>John and Steven were reportedly last seen in the Merced-Atwater area of Merced County on Friday in a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra with California license plate 5SKT544. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-3-year-old-dies-after-being-left-in-hot-car-police-say" title="Texas 3-year-old dies after being left in hot car, police say" data-articleId="429938960" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Texas 3-year-old dies after being left in hot car, police say

Posted Sep 22 2019 03:51PM EDT
Updated Sep 23 2019 05:25AM EDT

A 3-year-old boy died in Texas on Saturday after his parents left him inside a hot car by accident, police said.

The boy and his family had just returned to their San Antonio home from their 6-year-old son's tee ball game in the early afternoon when his parents and older brothers went inside.

His parents realized four hours later that the child was left inside the car, and went back outside to get him — "where they found him unresponsive," the San Antonio Express-News reported. Model claims date tried giving her a Chihuahua, accidentally killed it after she turned him down

Posted Sep 22 2019 02:02PM EDT
Updated Sep 22 2019 02:05PM EDT

A young model unlucky in love has spoken about her worst Tinder dates, including the time a date bought her a pet Chihuahua — and then accidentally killed it.

Jodie Weston, 26, has turned off popular dating app Tinder for good after using it for just two weeks in hopes of meeting "Mr. Right." She went on three nightmare dates with three guys – one who fell off his chair because he was leaning so close "his face was nearly buried in my cleavage."

A second man took Weston to the cinema to watch the horror flick "The Purge," only to be later confronted by his furious wife. 