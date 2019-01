- Artist Scott LoBaido on Wednesday said his latest creative endeavor is an installation that seeks to bring attention to suicide rates among veterans.

The installation features a theme with the number 22, according to a document provided by the artist to Fox News.

“Each day 22 of our Veterans commit suicide,” the document said.

The statistic apparently came from a Department of Veteran Affairs’ (VA) report from 2012.

