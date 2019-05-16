< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/logo-fox-35-orlando-wofl-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sunny" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 77°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/advent-house-calls">House Calls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/entertainment/attractions/sneak-peak-into-hagrids-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal-orlando-resort"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sneak peak into 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' at Universal Orlando Resort"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/entertainment/attractions/sneak-peak-into-hagrids-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal-orlando-resort">Sneak peak into 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' at Universal Orlando Resort</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/police-investigate-burned-vehicle-after-fatal-hit-and-run"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/burned%20vehicle%20ocala_1558349729021.png_7289883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police investigate burned vehicle after fatal hit-and-run"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/police-investigate-burned-vehicle-after-fatal-hit-and-run">Police investigate burned vehicle after fatal hit-and-run</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/swat-team-surrounds-barricaded-suspect-in-holly-hill"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/wofl_barricaded%20suspect%20holly%20hill_052019_1558349076430.png_7289878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="SWAT team surrounds barricaded suspect in Holly Hill"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/swat-team-surrounds-barricaded-suspect-in-holly-hill">SWAT team surrounds barricaded suspect in Holly Hill</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-florida-teen-found-dead-inside-her-home"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/WOFL_teen%20found%20dead_052019_1558348279312.png_7289851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police investigating after Florida teen found dead inside her home"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-florida-teen-found-dead-inside-her-home">Police investigating after Florida teen found dead inside her home</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/entertainment/attractions/sneak-peak-into-hagrids-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal-orlando-resort">Sneak peak into 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' at Universal Orlando Resort</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/police-investigate-burned-vehicle-after-fatal-hit-and-run">Police investigate burned vehicle after fatal hit-and-run</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/swat-team-surrounds-barricaded-suspect-in-holly-hill">SWAT team surrounds barricaded suspect in Holly Hill</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-florida-teen-found-dead-inside-her-home">Police investigating after Florida teen found dead inside her home</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/manhunt-for-suspect-after-3-alabama-officers-shot-1-dead">Manhunt for suspect after 3 Alabama officers shot, 1 dead</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-shooting-outside-of-a-bar-in-palm-bay">Police investigating after shooting outside of a bar in Palm Bay</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65">WRBW | my65</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3521_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3521_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407877236'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1425_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1425_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407877236'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407877236" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407877236" data-article-version="1.0">Amid #MeToo, states debate teaching consent to kids</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-407877236" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Amid #MeToo, states debate teaching consent to kids&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/amid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2" data-title="Amid #MeToo, states debate teaching consent to kids" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/amid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2" addthis:title="Amid #MeToo, states debate teaching consent to kids"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407877236.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407877236");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407877236-407355578"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407877236-407355578" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/amid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2">MARYCLAIRE DALE, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 06:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407877236" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AP</strong> - Inside a Catholic school in Portland, Oregon, high school sophomores break into groups to discuss some once-taboo topics: abusive relationships and consent.</p> <p>At one desk, a girl with banana-colored fingernails begins jotting down some of the hallmarks of abuse: Physically hurting you, verbally abusive, can be one-sided. She pauses to seek input from her classmates, boys and girls alike, before continuing: "It messes up your mentality and your, like, confidence."</p> <p>For the first time this year, Central Catholic High School, like public schools in the city, is using educators from a domestic violence shelter to teach kids about what it means to consent. The goal is to reduce sexual violence and harassment among teens and help them understand what behavior is acceptable - and what's not - before they reach adulthood.</p> <p>"We're talking about dating violence, sexual assault, relationships, #MeToo - all of those things. I think you have to be intentional about bringing this program into our classrooms," says David Blue, the school's director of diversity and inclusion. "How do you look at all of these constant conversations in our society right now?"</p> <p>What's happening at this Catholic school in liberal Portland represents a larger debate unfolding in blue states and red, as lawmakers, educators and teens themselves re-examine whether sex education should evolve to better address some of the issues raised by #MeToo. Central to the conversation is whether schools should expand curriculums to help kids understand consent - a concept often defined differently from state to state.</p> <p>"#MeToo has brought the issue of consent into the national spotlight, but it's abundantly clear that people still struggle with the culture shift that's happening," said Jennifer Driver, state policy director of the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States, which favors liberal sex ed policies. "When done right, sex education can serve as violence prevention. But first, we have to get these policies (enacted)."</p> <p>Since January, dozens of new sex ed bills have been floated in statehouses, but only five have passed and just two of those require specific instruction about consent, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks sexuality and reproductive health issues. In all, 10 states and the District of Columbia require that consent be part of sex ed curriculum. The states are: California, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia.</p> <p>Meantime, according to Driver's group, 32 states require that abstinence be stressed in schools that teach sex education. And most federal funding for sex ed in recent years has gone to abstinence programs, to the tune of $2 billion since 1981.</p> <p>The divide over how to teach sex ed has long split on the question of whether kids are "sexual beings," said Jonathan Zimmerman, an education professor at the University of Pennsylvania.</p> <p>The pendulum has swung from the explicit information on sex, contraception and sexually transmitted diseases taught amid the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and 1990s to the abstinence-focused agenda that followed the rise of conservative politics, especially in the Bible Belt.</p> <p>With the #MeToo movement, the pendulum may be inching back, at least when it comes to efforts to curb sexual violence.</p> <p>A few abstinence-focused states, such as Virginia and South Carolina, have added consent to the curriculum.</p> <p>And Oklahoma lawmakers this year considered a bill that would have forced high schools to teach consent. Called "Lauren's Law," the measure was named for a teen who said she was raped at a high school party. The Legislature eventually passed a narrower measure requiring that schools with a sex ed curriculum incorporate teaching about consent. It leaves other districts of the hook, but state Sen. Carol Bush, the Republican sponsor, called it "baby steps."</p> <p>Bush said she raised two daughters in a Christian home but that a background in public health taught her of the need for comprehensive sex ed programs.</p> <p>"I hate that we call it sex ed. It's more that you're a valued person - boy or girl - and we need to help our children understand that," said Bush, adding the bill was palatable to conservative colleagues because it lets teens know they have the right to say "no" to sex. She believes an increase in the number of women and younger lawmakers this year helped build consensus.</p> <p>As with most issues in education, local school districts play a big role in shaping sex education curriculum, and many state laws on sex ed are intentionally vague.</p> <p>In Cadillac, Michigan, a reliably Republican town of about 10,500 people, school leaders proactively teach consent after the school board voted more than a decade ago to change its sex ed curriculum from "abstinence only" to "abstinence based." These days county prosecutor Jason Elmore regularly visits the town's high school to deliver a sometimes startling message about consent.</p> <p>Speaking to a freshmen health class last month, he patted his chest, lower abdomen and inner thighs while explaining that anyone under 16 cannot engage in sexual contact there without committing a crime - "even if it's a boyfriend or a girlfriend."</p> <p>Elmore let the concept of who can do what with whom sink in as the students sat silently. Then he explained what it means for sexual contact to be "freely and honestly given" and how alcohol and marijuana are often involved in cases he sees. In the past year alone, he told the class, he's prosecuted a half-dozen sex-related cases involving Cadillac students.</p> <p>"In this school?!" one bewildered boy exclaimed.</p> <p>A 2017-18 survey found that 15 percent of Cadillac ninth-graders and 55 percent of 11th-graders said they'd had sexual intercourse. And 1 in 10 said they'd been hit by a dating partner.</p> <p>Health teacher Cathy Booher believes more students today understand what it means to give consent and respect boundaries. But inevitably, not long after Elmore's class, she said: "A week or two later, we've had an incident."</p> <p>In Tennessee, where the state mandates an abstinence-based curriculum, some teenagers are leading their own discussions about consent. The state's sex ed law, known as the 2012 "Gateway Law," not only prohibits the discussion of sexual activities that stop short of intercourse - so-called "gateway sexual behaviors" - it imposes $500 fines on instructors who wade into the topic.</p> <p>In Memphis, students who are part of the advocacy group Memphis Against Sexual Harassment and Assault have lobbied the school district to fill its Title IX director's job, conducted peer training on consent, organized "Survivor Power Coffee Hours," and taken part in a "Memphis Says No More" poster campaign designed to promote awareness about sexual harassment and violence. The school board has agreed to distribute the posters in all middle and high schools this fall, the teens said.</p> <p>These issues are personal to youth leaders Devin Dearmore and Savanah Thompson. Dearmore, 18, said she was sexually harassed by a staff member before transferring high schools. Thompson, 15, said she was catcalled, groped, pinned against a locker by another student - and later blamed for it - in eighth grade.</p> <p>"I think there's this thing in the South that you just don't talk about things - provocative things," Thompson said. "We're being taught all of these things preparing us for college . but they're not teaching you how to cope with things that can derail your life. ... That's where our school system - and school systems nationwide - have failed us. In middle and elementary school, I didn't know I could say no."</p> <p>Some who oppose teaching consent believe it signals an approval of teen sexual activity.</p> <p>Mary Anne Mosack, who runs an abstinence education group called Ascend, said her group has been talking about consent for years but in the context that "avoiding sex is your best option." Ascend has trained some 1,500 instructors to teach what it calls "sexual risk aversion" in public and private schools, clubs, foster homes and more.</p> <p>Measures like Tennessee's "Gateway Law" are not meant to chill discussion on important issues, Mosack said, but to limit those that stray too far into supposed safe-sex topics such as "naked cuddling" and "showering together."</p> <p>"In Tennessee and in other states, too, people were looking at those kinds of topics that were being presented, and felt they were inappropriate," she said.</p> <p>Critics of abstinence-based programs say they shut down urgently needed conversations. And if they are meant to curtail sexual activity in places like Tennessee, the results appear questionable. A study last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that Memphis was first among 17 metro areas surveyed in the rate of boys engaged in preteen sex. The survey found 1 in 4 boys have sex before their 13th birthday.</p> <p>As for teaching students to delay sex until marriage, Columbia University researcher John Santilli considers that unreasonable in a country where just 3 percent of people do so.</p> <p>"Abstinence until marriage in America in 2019? It's an impossible goal," said Santilli, who studies pediatrics and population health and said that more than half of Americans have sex before leaving high school. "On the other hand, I think we ought to tell young people if they're not ready to have sex with people, if they've had too much to drink, if they somehow feel uncomfortable with somebody, they can say no. To me, that's feminism in action."</p> <p>He led a recent study that found teaching "refusal skills" in high school can cut the chances someone is raped in college in half.</p> <p>In Oregon, Central Catholic High Principal John Garrow hoped to balance students' need for information with the Roman Catholic creed on abstinence before marriage. He evaluated several programs before choosing Raphael House, whose mission includes work with sexual and domestic assault survivors.</p> <p>"We're trying to do our best to follow the teachings and at the same time be realistic, because as a school you lose your relevance real quickly if you're not real," Garrow said.</p> <p>In the sophomore wellness class in April, two Raphael House instructors asked students to consider signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships. Does your partner make you feel valued? Stupid? Scared?</p> <p>"It, like, opened my eyes," said Ramaya Wright, 15. "I didn't know those are a lot of the signs of an abusive relationship."</p> <p>Julia Tycer, a Raphael House educator, said consent comes into play not just in dating relationships but in all of our interactions, every day.</p> <p>"It's never really too early to be talking about consent," she said. "Practicing consent is really just asking, 'Are you OK?'"</p> <p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story407877236 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story407877236 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-407877236",i="relatedHeadlines-407877236",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8286"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407877236'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1077_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1077"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. and World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402481" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/forecasters-monitor-system-in-the-tropics-could-become-cyclone-this-week" title="Forecasters monitor system in the tropics, could become cyclone this week" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/tropical%20system_1558354673395.png_7290231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/tropical%20system_1558354673395.png_7290231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/tropical%20system_1558354673395.png_7290231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/tropical%20system_1558354673395.png_7290231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/tropical%20system_1558354673395.png_7290231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Forecasters monitor system in the tropics, could become cyclone this week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:18AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Forecasters are monitoring a system in the tropics that could develop into a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone this week. </p><p>Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says that a large area of clouds and disorganized showers southwest of Bermuda has a 60 percent chance of developing in the next 48 hours. However, she acknowledges that this will be short-lived and is moving away from Florida.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/manhunt-for-suspect-after-3-alabama-officers-shot-1-dead" title="Manhunt for suspect after 3 Alabama officers shot, 1 dead" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Manhunt_for_Alabama_shooting_suspect_0_7289827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Manhunt_for_Alabama_shooting_suspect_0_7289827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Manhunt_for_Alabama_shooting_suspect_0_7289827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Manhunt_for_Alabama_shooting_suspect_0_7289827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Manhunt_for_Alabama_shooting_suspect_0_7289827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Manhunt for Alabama shooting suspect" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Manhunt for suspect after 3 Alabama officers shot, 1 dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 07:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Alabama are searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of three officers.</p><p>The shooting happened Sunday night as the officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at a mobile home park in Auburn, Alabama.</p><p>According to the Opelikia-Auburn News , one officer was killed in the shooting and two are injured, with one listed in critical condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/dad-thinks-daughter-is-an-intruder-kills-her" title="Dad thinks daughter is an intruder, kills her" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ken / Flickr&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dad thinks daughter is an intruder, kills her</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 08:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A father shot and killed his own daughter in South Carolina on Sunday when he mistook her for a home intruder.</p><p>Fox Carolina reported that Nadeja Pressley, 23, was coming into her own home around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.</p><p>Her father opened fire.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/sneak-peak-into-hagrids-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal-orlando-resort"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hagrid coaster_1558351943570.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sneak peak into 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' at Universal Orlando Resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-investigate-burned-vehicle-after-fatal-hit-and-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/burned%20vehicle%20ocala_1558349729021.png_7289883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="burned vehicle ocala_1558349729021.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police investigate burned vehicle after fatal hit-and-run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/swat-team-surrounds-barricaded-suspect-in-holly-hill"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/wofl_barricaded%20suspect%20holly%20hill_052019_1558349076430.png_7289878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wofl_barricaded suspect holly hill_052019_1558349076430.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SWAT team surrounds barricaded suspect in Holly Hill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-florida-teen-found-dead-inside-her-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/WOFL_teen%20found%20dead_052019_1558348279312.png_7289851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_teen found dead_052019_1558348279312.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police investigating after Florida teen found dead inside her home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407877236'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/sneak-peak-into-hagrids-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal-orlando-resort" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sneak peak into 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' at Universal Orlando Resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-investigate-burned-vehicle-after-fatal-hit-and-run" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/burned%20vehicle%20ocala_1558349729021.png_7289883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/burned%20vehicle%20ocala_1558349729021.png_7289883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/burned%20vehicle%20ocala_1558349729021.png_7289883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/burned%20vehicle%20ocala_1558349729021.png_7289883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/burned%20vehicle%20ocala_1558349729021.png_7289883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police investigate burned vehicle after fatal hit-and-run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/swat-team-surrounds-barricaded-suspect-in-holly-hill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/wofl_barricaded%20suspect%20holly%20hill_052019_1558349076430.png_7289878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/wofl_barricaded%20suspect%20holly%20hill_052019_1558349076430.png_7289878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/wofl_barricaded%20suspect%20holly%20hill_052019_1558349076430.png_7289878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/wofl_barricaded%20suspect%20holly%20hill_052019_1558349076430.png_7289878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/wofl_barricaded%20suspect%20holly%20hill_052019_1558349076430.png_7289878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SWAT team surrounds barricaded suspect in Holly Hill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-florida-teen-found-dead-inside-her-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/WOFL_teen%20found%20dead_052019_1558348279312.png_7289851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/WOFL_teen%20found%20dead_052019_1558348279312.png_7289851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/WOFL_teen%20found%20dead_052019_1558348279312.png_7289851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/WOFL_teen%20found%20dead_052019_1558348279312.png_7289851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/WOFL_teen%20found%20dead_052019_1558348279312.png_7289851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police investigating after Florida teen found dead inside her home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/adventhealth-house-calls-er-vs-urgent-care" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AdventHealth House Calls: ER versus Urgent Care</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407877236'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6854_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6854"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WOFL-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407877236');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/u_s__and_world_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407877236'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4599",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4599\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1425_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1425",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1425\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1077_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1077",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1077\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3521",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3521\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3damid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6854_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6854",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6854\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2704",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2704\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0663",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0663\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:5,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5624",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5624\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d5\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8286",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8286\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2497",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2497\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fu-s-and-world-news\x252Famid-metoo-states-debate-teaching-consent-to-kids-2"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1557526829000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=377926923" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=377926923" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/news-app_CMS.png",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"14 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43975);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>