American Airlines baggage handler falls asleep in belly of plane, gets trapped during flight

- An American Airlines baggage handler who fell asleep in the cargo hold of a plane, which flew from Kansas City to Chicago, reportedly admitted that alcohol was the reason for his snooze.

The worker, only identified as an employee of Piedmont Airlines, was working at Kansas City International Airport on Saturday, Oct. 27, when he "inadvertently fell asleep in the forward cargo hold of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft," American Airlines said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

With the baggage handler in tow, the plane was flown to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where it landed around 7 a.m. CT. The man did not seek medical attention after he was found.

While American Airlines didn't elaborate on the employee's slumber, a Chicago police spokesman confirmed to Fox News Wednesday that the man was drunk.

Read more from FOX NEWS here.