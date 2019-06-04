The video footage showed the woman appeared to fall asleep on a bench and Gage got up and forced himself on the woman while she was unconscious, the newspaper reported.
When officers entered the vestibule and pulled Gage off the woman, she began to slowly regain consciousness. The woman appeared confused and became emotional, telling officers she never consented to sex with Gage.
The woman was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.
Gage told police he was sober, did not have any mental or medical problems and had been with the woman all night. Police found an empty bottle of vodka in his pocket.
A breath test showed the woman registered 0.3% while Gage registered at 0%.
Posted Jun 04 2019 01:54PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 02:48PM EDT
Alabama lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow courts to order chemical castration for someone convicted of a sex crime against children under the age of 13.
Bill HB 379 would have child sex offenders undergo chemical castration before they leave prison.
The bill was introduced by State Rep. Steve Hurst who hopes this type of punishment would make sex offenders think twice.
Posted Jun 04 2019 01:38PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 03:13PM EDT
New York would be the first state to ban the declawing of cats under legislation heading to a vote in the state Legislature.
The Senate and Assembly are both expected to take up the bill Tuesday.
Declawing a cat is already illegal in much of Europe as well as in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.
Posted Jun 04 2019 11:36AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 11:39AM EDT
Walmart is extending its debt-free college benefits to high schoolers as a way to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market.
The nation's largest private employer said Tuesday it will offer free college SAT and ACT prep for its workers in high school, while offering two to three free general education college classes through an educational startup. Walmart estimates about 25,000 people under the age of 18 work at its stores, a fraction of its 1.3 million person U.S. workforce.
It is an expansion of a program Walmart launched last year offering affordable access to a college degree for full-time and part-time workers who have been with the company at least 90 days.