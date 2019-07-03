< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Alaska bear put down after breaking into fishing lodge in search of dinner Posted Jul 03 2019 04:15PM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 04:16PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Daniels originally threw a salami at the bear, but thought better of his choice and lobbed dinner plates and the intruder.(Highliner Lodge) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/HIGHLINER%20LODGE_bear_070319_1562184864293.jpg_7472938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416138956-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="HIGHLINER LODGE_bear_070319_1562184864293.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/HIGHLINER%20LODGE_bear%202_070319_1562184864280.jpg_7472937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416138956-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="HIGHLINER LODGE_bear 2_070319_1562184864280.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416138956-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/HIGHLINER%20LODGE_bear_070319_1562184864293.jpg_7472938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Daniels originally threw a salami at the bear, but thought better of his choice and lobbed dinner plates and the intruder.(Highliner Lodge)" title="HIGHLINER LODGE_bear_070319_1562184864293.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Daniels originally threw a salami at the bear, but thought better of his choice and lobbed dinner plates and the intruder.(<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Highliner" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Highliner</span> Lodge)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/HIGHLINER%20LODGE_bear%202_070319_1562184864280.jpg_7472937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Pelican police determined that the bear's bold and unafraid behavior around humans posed a threat and needed to be put down, according to a report. (Highliner Lodge)" title="HIGHLINER LODGE_bear 2_070319_1562184864280.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Pelican police determined that the bear's bold and unafraid behavior around humans posed a threat and needed to be put down, according to a report. (Highliner Lodge)" title="HIGHLINER LODGE_bear 2_070319_1562184864280.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/alaska-bear-put-down-after-breaking-into-fishing-lodge-in-search-of-dinner" data-title="Bear put down after breaking into fishing lodge" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/alaska-bear-put-down-after-breaking-into-fishing-lodge-in-search-of-dinner" addthis:title="Bear put down after breaking into fishing lodge" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/u-s-and-world-news/alaska-bear-put-down-after-breaking-into-fishing-lodge-in-search-of-dinner";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 04:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416138956" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/alaska-bear-put-down-restaurant-in-search-of-dinner">brown bear walked into the kitchen</a> of a fishing lodge in Alaska in search of a meal over the weekend and had to be put down when it showed no fear of humans.</p><p>The staff at the Highliner Lodge in Pelican were prepping for a dinner service when the surprise guest walked in through the back of the restaurant, the lodge wrote in a detailed Facebook post. Owner Steve Daniels thought it was a prank until the head chef showed him the bear eating and sniffing around kitchen supplies.</p><p>Daniels told the Juneau Empire that "pandemonium" ensued when that evening's 30 guests learned a bear had crashed their dinner.</p><p>In an effort to scare the young beast away, Daniels and the head chef threw a salami and dinner plates at the animal, according to the post. The bear retreated outside at the sound of the crashing plates, allowing Daniels to shut the door and lock the intruder out.</p><p>The bear had reportedly been a nuisance in the area over the past week. Pelican Public Safety Officer Robert Adams told the Juneau Empire he had made unsuccessful attempts to scare the bear away from the town dump with non-lethal means such as air-horns and rubber bullets.</p><p>While Daniels succeeded in shooing the bear out of the lodge, it continued to linger outside, eating berries and twice walked onto the porch to look for a way back inside, the lodge wrote.</p><p>Adams put the bear down after deeming its behavior a serious threat to the community, the newspaper reported. Daniels said the officer shot and killed the bear and it "didn't suffer."</p><p>Alaska Department of Public Safety spokesman Ken Marsh confirmed to Fox News in an email that while the agency wasn't involved in the confrontation, wildlife troopers responded after the fact to investigate and assisted in removing the carcass.</p><p>It is legal to kill a bear in the state if it threatens a person's life or property, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said. 