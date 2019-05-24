< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Alabama officer hurt in shooting that killed 1 improving class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408761863-408761832"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408761863-408761832" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:15AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:19AM EDT</span></p> style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines408761863' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/man-accused-of-killing-alabama-police-officer-an-active-guardsman"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/P%20AUBURN%20AL%20OFFICERS%20SHOT%205P_00.01.31.08_1558392777499.png_7293048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Man accused of killing officer an active guardsman</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/manhunt-for-suspect-after-3-alabama-officers-shot-1-dead"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/P%20AUBURN%20AL%20OFFICERS%20SHOT%205P_00.01.06.08_1558392773267.png_7293044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Suspect in custody after 3 officers shot, 1 killed</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AUBURN, Ala. (AP)</strong> - An Alabama police officer who was seriously wounded in a shooting that killed another officer is improving, officials said Wednesday as they made plans to remember the fallen man.</p><p>Officer Webb Sistrunk has been moved into critical care at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, according to a statement released by the Auburn Police Division. The change was an improvement because Sistrunk had been in intensive care.</p><p>Sistrunk and two other officers were shot at a mobile home park in Auburn on Sunday night. Officer William Buechner was killed, and another officer suffered a less severe wound.</p><p>Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29, is jailed on charges including capital murder and attempted murder in the shootings. Wilkes, who leads an infantry combat team with the Alabama National Guard, is being held without bail.</p><p>The statement relayed by police from Piedmont Columbus Hospital said Sistrunk was shot in the right shoulder. He will continue to undergo a number of medical procedures, it said.</p><p>Sistrunk is a canine officer, and he received a visit in the hospital from his dog partner, Leon. The animal was at the scene of the shooting, but wasn't injured.</p><p>"It's really good. He's my best friend," Sistrunk said in a video released by the hospital.</p><p>Meanwhile, the city of Auburn said Buechner's funeral would be held Friday afternoon at the Auburn Arena.</p><p>Court documents show officers were called to a mobile home park Sunday night by a woman who identified Wilkes as her live-in boyfriend and the father of her child. Meeting with officers away from their home, she said the man had threatened to kill her, according to the complaint.</p><p>The shooting began after police went to the couple's trailer.</p><p>"Officers knocked on the door and Wilkes answered the door wearing body armor and was armed with a rifle. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Theresa May says she'll quit as U.K. Conservative Party leader June 7</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- Theresa May announced Friday that will step down as U.K. Conservative Party leader on June 7, sparking a contest to become Britain's next prime minister.</p><p>She will stay as caretaker prime minister until the new leader is chosen, a process likely to take several weeks. The new Conservative leader would then become prime minister without the need for a general election.</p><p>Her voice breaking, May said in a televised statement that she would be leaving a job that it has been "the honor of my life to hold."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/two-hurt-after-plane-crashes-into-mckinney-home" title="Two hurt after plane crashes into McKinney home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Small_plane_crashes_into_McKinney_home_0_7310320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Small_plane_crashes_into_McKinney_home_0_7310320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Small_plane_crashes_into_McKinney_home_0_7310320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Small_plane_crashes_into_McKinney_home_0_7310320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Small_plane_crashes_into_McKinney_home_0_7310320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dan Godwin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two hurt after plane crashes into McKinney home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 09:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother and her three kids were in their McKinney home Thursday afternoon when it took a direct hit from a small plane.</p><p>Authorities say the two women who were on board the plane that crashed survived and were said to be responsive when neighbors and paramedics were helping them.</p><p>Jamillah Foster and her three kids live at the home. They will have to stay at a hotel since their house is structurally unsafe.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-accused-of-impregnating-11-year-old-arizona-girl" title="Man accused of impregnating 11-year-old Arizona girl" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_accused_of_impregnating_11_year_old__0_7309801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_accused_of_impregnating_11_year_old__0_7309801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_accused_of_impregnating_11_year_old__0_7309801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_accused_of_impregnating_11_year_old__0_7309801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_accused_of_impregnating_11_year_old__0_7309801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police arrested a man after they say he impregnated an 11-year-old girl near her elementary school. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accused of impregnating 11-year-old Arizona girl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 12:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WARNING: Graphic content</p><p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Police arrested a man after they say he impregnated an 11-year-old girl near her elementary school.</p><p>In November 2018, investigators say the girl's mother believed she was in a relationship with 20-year-old Carlos Cobo-Perez. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump signs memorandum requiring immigrant sponsors to pay for social services</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/clearwater-police-searching-for-missing-teen-with-autism" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Clearwater police searching for missing teen with autism</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/firefighters-help-rescue-cougar-from-tree" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Firefighters help rescue cougar from tree</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/barbershop-pays-kids-to-read-out-loud-during-haircuts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/barber%20shop%20for%20web_1558697210262.png_7309669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/barber%20shop%20for%20web_1558697210262.png_7309669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/barber%20shop%20for%20web_1558697210262.png_7309669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/barber%20shop%20for%20web_1558697210262.png_7309669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/barber%20shop%20for%20web_1558697210262.png_7309669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;City&#x20;Cuts&#x20;Barbershop" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Barbershop pays kids to read out loud during haircuts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/alabama-officer-hurt-in-shooting-that-killed-1-improving-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Alabama officer hurt in shooting that killed 1 improving 