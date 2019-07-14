< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. About 180,000 fire alarms recalled due to failure to alert consumers of fire

Posted Jul 14 2019 12:28PM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 01:10PM EDT a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418092946-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418092946-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20smoke%20alarm_1563121663312.png_7522146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418092946-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20smoke%20alarm_1563121663312.png_7522146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418092946-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="fire alarm smoke alarm_1563121663312.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/fire%20alarm%20recall_1563121663300.png_7522145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418092946-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="fire alarm recall_1563121663300.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418092946-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" Posted Jul 14 2019 12:28PM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 01:10PM EDT </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418092946" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX 35 ORLANDO</strong> - On Wednesday, the <a href="https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Universal-Security-Instruments-Recalls-to-Inspect-Smoke-Alarms-Due-to-Risk-of-Failure-to-Alert-Consumers-to-a-Fire#">United States Consumer Product Safety Commission</a> recalled about 180,000 battery-powered smoke and fire alarms. </p> <p>The alarms were recalled because they may have a misaligned internal switch, causing the alarms to not activate properly. This poses a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire. There has already been 134 reports of failure.</p> <p>The 180,000 alarms recalled are from Universal Security Instruments. They will have model number MI3050S or MI3050SB and a date code between January 19th, 2015 to July 11th, 2016. The alarms are white and five-and-a-half inches in diameter. American Airlines extends Boeing plane flight cancellations

Posted Jul 14 2019 02:15PM EDT

American Airlines says it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, which is two months longer than it had planned.

In a statement Sunday, American says the action will result in the cancellation of about 115 flights per day. It says it "remains confident" that the Boeing plane will be recertified this year. But some airline executives are growing doubtful about that timetable.

United Airlines announced Friday that it was extending its cancellations until Nov. 3, a month longer than it had planned. Decorated soldier dies in combat operations in Afghanistan

Posted Jul 14 2019 01:57PM EDT

U.S. military officials say a decorated Special Forces company sergeant major has died during combat operations in Afghanistan.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said in a statement Sunday that 40-year-old James G. "Ryan" Sartor was killed Saturday during combat operations in Faryab Province.

Sartor was from Teague, Texas, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group in Fort Carson, Colorado. Indiana boy, 2, ran over by lawn mower, airlifted to hospital for 'serious injuries,' police say

Posted Jul 14 2019 10:16AM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 10:17AM EDT

A toddler in Indiana sustained serious injuries on Saturday after his grandfather backed over him with a lawn mower, according to officials.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook the incident happened around 1 p.m. on the 3600 block of Grayford Road in Commiskey, located about 70 miles south of Indianapolis.

"Deputies are still investigating and thus far calling it a terrible accident," police said. "Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time." He was 40 years old. (handout)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Decorated soldier dies in combat operations in Afghanistan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. military officials say a decorated Special Forces company sergeant major has died during combat operations in Afghanistan.</p><p>A spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said in a statement Sunday that 40-year-old James G. "Ryan" Sartor was killed Saturday during combat operations in Faryab Province.</p><p>Sartor was from Teague, Texas, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group in Fort Carson, Colorado.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/indiana-boy-2-ran-over-by-lawn-mower-airlifted-to-hospital-for-serious-injuries-police-say" title="Indiana boy, 2, ran over by lawn mower, airlifted to hospital for 'serious injuries,' police say" data-articleId="418083253" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/08/GETTY%20lawn%20mower_1554758107531.jpg_7078680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/08/GETTY%20lawn%20mower_1554758107531.jpg_7078680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/08/GETTY%20lawn%20mower_1554758107531.jpg_7078680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/08/GETTY%20lawn%20mower_1554758107531.jpg_7078680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/08/GETTY%20lawn%20mower_1554758107531.jpg_7078680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four year-old Hayden Giles and his father Charlie Giles ride a mower in their front yard on April 13, 2015 in Kellerton, Iowa. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indiana boy, 2, ran over by lawn mower, airlifted to hospital for 'serious injuries,' police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:16AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A toddler in Indiana sustained serious injuries on Saturday after his grandfather backed over him with a lawn mower, according to officials .</p><p>The Jennings County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook the incident happened around 1 p.m. on the 3600 block of Grayford Road in Commiskey, located about 70 miles south of Indianapolis.</p><p>"Deputies are still investigating and thus far calling it a terrible accident," police said. "Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-charged-with-killing-florida-teen-over-120-in-weed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="flagler county sheriff rick staly_1563128336825.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>16-year-old charged with killing Florida teen over $120 in weed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-at-ucf-apartment-complex-faces-sexual-battery-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/jamie%20polanco_1563118769739.png_7522219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jamie polanco_1563118769739.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man arrested at UCF apartment complex, faces sexual battery charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deland-police-investigating-murder-of-60-year-old-man"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="VOLUSIA-COUNTY--graphic-map-gfx-generic.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DeLand police investigating murder of 60-year-old man</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/barry-expected-to-lose-storm-status-sunday-torrential-amounts-of-rain-expected"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/tropical%20storm%20barry%20225pm%20071419_1563128775729.png_7522187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="tropical storm barry 225pm 071419_1563128775729.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Barry expected to lose storm status Sunday, torrential amounts of rain expected</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-charged-with-killing-florida-teen-over-120-in-weed" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>16-year-old charged with killing Florida teen over $120 in weed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/american-airlines-extends-boeing-plane-flight-cancellations-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image&#x20;via&#x20;FOX&#x20;News" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>American Airlines extends Boeing plane flight cancellations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/stanek-starts-for-rays-at-orioles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stanek starts for Rays at Orioles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mlb/rays-hit-6-hrs-beat-orioles-12-4-after-losing-opener-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays hit 6 HRs, beat Orioles 12-4 after losing opener 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mlb/pham-lowe-hrs-help-rays-and-chirinos-beat-orioles-16-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pham, Lowe HRs help Rays and Chirinos beat Orioles 16-4</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i 