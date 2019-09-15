< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Abandoned SUV in Texas had 1,127 pounds of marijuana inside, driver left wallet in vehicle Abandoned SUV in Texas had 1,127 pounds of marijuana inside, driver left wallet in vehicle FOX NEWS - This driver may have fled the scene, but left a very, very important clue behind for authorities. the sheriff's office showed the rear of the vehicle stuffed with the packages of marijuana.</p><p>But while the driver was nowhere to be found, police said he did leave something important behind -- his identification.</p><p>"The driver left the scene before he could meet our friendly deputies and agents, but left his wallet in the vehicle," the sheriff's office said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>At least 44 bodies stuffed in over 100 bags discovered buried in well in Mexico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 04:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 06:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in Mexico have identified at least 44 bodies that were discovered among over 100 black bags that were found earlier this month buried in a well in the western part of the country.</p><p>The mutilated human remains were discovered Sept. 3 in a well located just outside the city of Guadalajara in the western state of Jalisco after residents reportedly complained about the smell.</p><p>“It saddens me to speak in this way, but society has a right to know what is happening,” Jalisco security cabinet chief Macedonio Tamez Guajardo told Mexican news outlet Milenio .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/st-louis-cops-arrest-dad-of-boy-3-who-killed-himself-in-accidental-shooting" title="St. Louis cops arrest dad of boy, 3, who killed himself in accidental shooting" data-articleId="428910572" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/st%20louis%20pd%20fox%20news_RODNEY%20MARCH_091519_1568577158736.jpg_7658679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/st%20louis%20pd%20fox%20news_RODNEY%20MARCH_091519_1568577158736.jpg_7658679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/st%20louis%20pd%20fox%20news_RODNEY%20MARCH_091519_1568577158736.jpg_7658679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/st%20louis%20pd%20fox%20news_RODNEY%20MARCH_091519_1568577158736.jpg_7658679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/st%20louis%20pd%20fox%20news_RODNEY%20MARCH_091519_1568577158736.jpg_7658679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Louis cops arrest dad of boy, 3, who killed himself in accidental shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 03:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The death of a 3-year-old St. Louis boy who accidentally shot himself has led to the arrest of the child's father.</p><p>Rodney March II, 28, was charged with child endangerment after being accused of leaving a loaded .40 caliber Glock within reach of the boy.</p><p>Court documents say the boy, Rodney March III, picked up the gun and shot himself in the head Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/taco-bell-customer-who-was-treating-homeless-group-to-meals-says-she-was-kicked-out-of-restaurant" title="Taco Bell customer who was treating homeless group to meals says she was kicked out of restaurant" data-articleId="428900533" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="iStock" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taco Bell customer who was treating homeless group to meals says she was kicked out of restaurant</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 01:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 01:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman is claiming she was kicked out of a Taco Bell because of the company she brought along.</p><p>Shannon Gridley, 44, of Louisville, Ky., was heading to a nearby Taco Bell for dinner around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving the library. On her way to the restaurant, the woman, who is training to become a nurse, saw three homeless people on the street and asked them to join her for dinner.</p><p>According to USA Today , Gridley was inspired by the biography of Eddie Murphy, which detailed the comedian’s penchant for taking homeless people and prostitutes to dinner when he was first starting out in Los Angeles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 