Goodwin Fire burns over 1,000 acres, forces residents to evacuate

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 25 2017 05:54PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 03:54PM EDT

MAYER, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A wildfire burning south of Prescott and west of Mayer has grown to a thousand acres.

The Goodwin fire forced deputies to evacuate approximately 150 people from 50 homes in the remote community of Pine Flat. The wildfire is zero percent contained.

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid Senator Highway and County Road 177.

The Red Cross set up a shelter for evacuees at Mayer High School.

Aircraft are helping ground crews tackle the flames from above.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

